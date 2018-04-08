It's Marley Brown Oval like you've never seen it before

Everyone enjoyed the big game at Marley Brown.

A CROWD of 5135 rugby league fans watched Daly Cherry-Evans produce a spectacular 85-metre try at Marley Brown Oval

But the home side - Gold Coast Titans - made history to record a 32-20 win in Gladstone's first ever NRL match for premiership points.

Titans' 200-game milestone man Kevin Proctor hopes to be back in the port city in 2019.

"It was good, especially for a country town and there were heaps of supporters there, which was good and the atmosphere was awesome," he said just before the team did a recovery session at the Gladstone Gladiators swimming pool.

Victorious Titans' captain Ryan James said the team rode on the emotion from the Marley Brown Oval crowd at a time when Sea Eagles threatened to win.

Konrad Hurrell, Ryan james and Max King of the Gold Coast Titans arrive at Gladstone Airport ahead of their Round 5 NRL clash against the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles at Marley Brown Oval. Matt Taylor GLA060418NRL

"It was great to come up here and everybody was behind us," he said.

"It felt like a home game and and it was electric out there and I'd love to come back and hope they have us again."

Gold Coast Titans' previous outing to a regional centre was in Toowoomba and coach Garth Brennan said this time it was a great response to give the fans what they wanted.

"The people of Gladstone have been so good and we've been so welcomed since we been here," he said.

"The crowd was great and I think it's fantastic for the game, to be able to bring these games out to these people out in the bush.

"They don't get a lot of footy and I mean they're diehard rugby league fans and it's important that we give back to them.

"I'm really pleased we put on a performance for the crowd and we can send them away with a smile on their face."

James added that the club has embraced its relationship with the country folk.

"We came up here a couple days earlier to get to know the community," he said.

"We did some work up here a couple of weeks ago and Brenton Lawrence did some community work and he planted the seed.

"Hopefully in the future if we ever come up here, everyone still is on our side."