It's love between Cosmo's Midnight and Falls

BROS DO BYRON: Cosmo's Midnight is an Australian electronic music duo formed by twin brothers Cosmo and Patrick Liney. They're performing at Falls Festival in January.

COSMO'S Midnight has teamed up with New Zealand's alternative R&B artist Matthew Young for a new single, It's Love, out now via Sony Music Australia, RCA Records USA & Black Butter Records UK.

The Australian electronic music duo, formed by twin brothers Cosmo and Patrick Liney, is getting ready for an upcoming performance at Falls Festival, Byron Bay.

Speaking from Bronte in Sydney, where the brothers grew up, Patrick said every time they performed on the Northern Rivers he made time to have a swim at a local beach.

"For sure! Outside Byron, I love getting in the water in the Tweed and at Whiting Beach (near Yamba)," he said.

The musician said the Falls set would include a guitar player and a backing vocalist for a "fuller" show.

"Me and my brother, we'll be doing our thing - I'll play drums and keys and my brother will play bass and guitar, so we have that full show. It's our biggest one and we save it for festivals because you want to save it for the big-deal shows," Patrick said.

"We played Falls some years ago and it is one of my favourite festivals - Byron (has) such lovely weather, you can go for a swim the day after and be hungover at the beach."

A raw gaze upon the ins and outs of love, in It's Love the Liney brothers draw on their finest beat-making with Young at the vocal helm.

"He is from New Zealand, so we will try to bring him along to Falls," Patrick said.

Regarding the new song, he said It's Love was a reflection on relationships in general.

"It's about how you can be in a relationship with someone and you can bring the worst out of each other, or you can end up changing into someone you are not," he said.

"It's about how relationships change you, and sometimes for the worst.

"One of the things we like to do with our music is to combine a real upbeat, energetic back-beat with really dark, pessimistic vocals, to make a stark contrast."

It's Love was written in New Zealand at Young's home.

"We were jamming and he brought out these lyrics, and we continued really nicely so we ended up going back to New Zealand to finish the song off with him after Laneway (Festival) earlier this year," Patrick said.

"We really didn't have a plan initially about who we were writing for, we just went in and tried to write the best song we could together. We didn't know if it was going to be a Matthew Young song, a Cosmo's Midnight song or something else."

Young said he often thought about relationships, romantic or otherwise.

"I think about it a lot, and how we keep sh-- from hitting the fan in the daily negotiations we make with each other," he said.

"What we're willing to compromise on, what we're not - and who we're willing to make those compromises for.

"How 'low-stakes' turns to 'high-stakes' when we give more of ourselves to a person. Sometimes it's not until you get the whole picture, that you find yourself in the wrong scene.

"Love can turn you into someone you don't recognise."

Young said the song was made over four sessions, each with quite a few breaks in between.

"Highlights of the journey included swimming in our undies, talking about Mob Psycho and Haikyu, and eating cheeseburgers," he said.