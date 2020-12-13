“It’s going to keep raining, we know it’s going to be heavy”

The combination of Damaging Surf and Abnormally High Tides may enhance the risk of significant beach erosion north of Ballina, BOM said.

MORE heavy rain is coming to the Tweed and Northern Rivers areas on Monday, and some small areas can be more affected by heavy rain than others, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

Hugh McDowdell, forecaster at BOM NSW, explained most of the rain will be happening Monday, with less precipitation from Tuesday but possible thunderstorms throughout the week.

"We are looking at more rain for that area, and quite a lot of it, and it's going to carry on through Monday and into Tuesday as well," he said.

The Tweed, Ballina, Lismore and Byron Bay areas have rainfall forecasts for Monday in the range of 80 to 200mm, with Murwillumbah forecasted to record between 100 and 250mm of rain.

Forecast Monday, December 14

Ballina: 80 to 200mm of rain - temperature 18C to 25C

Byron Bay: 80 to 200mm of rain - temperature 20C to 25C

Lismore: 80 to 200mm of rain - temperature 17C to 24C

Tweed Heads: 90 to 200 of rain - temperature 19C to 27C

Evans Head: 70 to 150mm of rain - temperature 18C to 26C

Murwillumbah: 100 to 250mm of rain - temperature 19C to 25C

That could easily change to more rain in some areas, Mr McDowell said.

"It's worth keeping an eye on this, because (the situation) is quite variable at the moment, some of the model as well are showing some differences, so it's best to keep checking back for updates," he said.

"It's possible that the numbers (of rain forecasted) can come higher or they can come a little bit lower.

The meteorologist said we are likely to see quite different amounts of rain falling on Monday in different areas on Northern NSW.

"We know it's going to keep raining and we know it's gong to be heavy, we just don't know how much, because it's a changing, developing situation," he said.

"We are expecting there might be some thunderstorms within the rain, bringing quite intense rain for smaller areas.

"You won't see those thunderstorms and intense rain everywhere, but saying exactly where will they be, across Northern NSW, is very difficult at this stage."

Read more>> More than 100mm of rain at 60+ weather stations

Weather warnings for Monday (as of 6pm Sunday):

A marine wind warning was active for Monday, December 14, for gale Warning for the Byron Coast and Coffs Coast, according to BOM.

• Damaging winds, with winds averaging 60-70 km/h and gusts exceeding 90 km/h are likely along the coastal fringe north from about Yamba this evening, and possibly extending south to about Crescent Head on the Mid North Coast Monday.

• Damaging surf, with waves possibly exceeding five metres in the surf zone can be expected from this evening north from about Yamba, then extending south to Port Macquarie during Monday, possibly leading to significant beach erosion.

• Abnormally high tides are possible along the coast north from about Ballina during Monday morning's high tide, which may lead to localised coastal inundation.

The combination of Damaging Surf and Abnormally High Tides may enhance the risk of significant beach erosion north from about Ballina.

A Flood Watch is current for the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers and Flood Warnings have been issued for the Tweed, Bellinger and Brunswick Rivers. See http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/ for the latest Flood Watch/Warnings.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Yamba, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

* Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

* After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.

* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.