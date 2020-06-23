Gould lashes ‘stale’ Cowboys’ style

Jason Taumalolo has been one of the few shining lights for the Cowboys this season.

Jason Taumalolo has been one of the few shining lights for the Cowboys this season.

PHIL Gould holds grave fears for the Cowboys and their playing style under coach Paul Green as they enter a horror six-week run.

The Cowboys are coming off a horror 34-0 first-half performance against the Tigers and face the top five teams on the ladder and an in-form Manly side in the next six rounds.

"I think the Cowboys are under more pressure than anyone," Gould said on 100% Footy.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"I said it in game one of the year when they lost to Brisbane, there was something about them I really didn't like. I thought that they looked really stale and old and it just didn't look fresh enough for me.

"They haven't played a top-eight side yet. They've still got the hard half of the competition to play."

Green is under pressure to fix his side's ailing defence and rejuvinate their stale attack or they could find themselves on a nine-game losing streak by Round 13.

"What happened on the weekend, down 34-0 after 36 minutes, you can't tolerate that," Gould said.

"There's something drastically wrong, to be beaten by halftime by that score. Everyone's saying, 'Oh, the second half was better'. My god, the other side just got tired.

"It was disgraceful. And for me, he (Green) is the one under most pressure more than anyone.

"I think that what's happening up there has just gone unnoticed; it's up in North Queensland, we don't look at it all that much.

Cowboys coach, Paul Green is under pressure on a three game losing streak.

"But they haven't played the top sides yet, they've played everyone in the bottom eight. It's going to get very ugly for them before the end of the season."

The Cowboys next six games are against the Knights (2nd, H), Eels (1st, A), Roosters (4th, H), Panthers (3rd, A), Sea Eagles (7th, H), Raiders (5th, H).