Its easy to get in for winter swim

EXPERIENCE COUNTS: Berenice Lancaster, 75, from Byron Bay and Clive Condie, 86, from Mullumbimby at last year's Classic. Christian Morrow

THE 31st annual Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic and Byron Bay Mitre 10 Mini-Swim splash off this Sunday morning, and it's not too late to be part of this venerable fundraiser.

Organised by the Byron Bay Winter Whales, this year sees the return of the Superfish category and Byron Bay Nutri Grain Iron Man Jai Timperley is signed up to swim.

The Superfish will swim off first from Wategos and, with clear water in front of them, hopes are high for a new race record.

Winter Whales' Phil Boyd said online entries would close at 2pm this Saturday with people able to sign on in person from 2-4pm on Saturday afternoon at the surf club itself.

"The swim has so far raised and distributed around $825,000 for local community groups who all pitch in to run the day," Mr Boyd said.

"It's just a great day for local families and swimmers from far and wide to get involved and know exactly where the funds will be distributed.

"The Classic is about 2.2km from Wategos to Main Beach and Mini Swim, ideal for those who want to get a taste of ocean swimming, is around 800m from Clarkes Beach to Main Beach."

Full details available at www.byronbayocean swimclassic.com.au.