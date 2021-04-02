A convicted sex offender brought back before court has told a judge he is ‘one of the finest people on the planet’.

A convicted sex offender has sensationally claimed in court that he is "one of the finest people on the planet" and is innocent of the crimes he pleaded guilty to six months ago.

Paul Robert Ison, of Capalaba, appeared in Brisbane District Court on Thursday after being charged with breaching a suspended sentence imposed on him for sexually assaulting a woman he offered to drive home in November 2018.

Ison was given an 18 months' suspended sentence in September last year after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault he committed against the woman who had become lost on a night out in Wynnum.

Paul Robert Ison leaves the Brisbane Supreme Court in September. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

During a hearing into his alleged breach, which was not detailed in court, Ison told Acting Judge Robert East QC that he was innocent of the crimes he had pleaded guilty to last year.

"It's absolute C-R-A-P," Ison said

"I'm actually innocent and I've done nothing wrong. I'm one of the finest people on the planet that doesn't deserve to stand here right now …"

Last year the court heard that the woman was left "shattered" after Ison put his hands down her underpants telling her "I enjoy the smell of you".

When he pulled over at McDonald's Capalaba, the woman made a quick-thinking decision to grab his ID.

But as she tried to leave he pushed her against his car, pulled down her shorts and underwear and thrust against her.

Judge Nathan Jarro told Ison at his sentence hearing that he had treated the vulnerable woman "like an object" and his behaviour was predatory.

After Ison's comments in court today, Acting Judge East adjourned the hearing so he could apply for Legal Aid.

His matter will next be before court on April 15.

Originally published as 'It's crap': Convicted sex offender back in court