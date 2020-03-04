It’s a mystery: What’s brought this couple to tears?

LINDA Wills has taken about 111 tablets a week during her five-year-plus battle to treat a mystery ailment.

But nothing has been able to combat her sleepless nights filled with agonising pain, and plenty of stress thrown into the mix.

The only way a lay person could explain her condition is chronic pain.

With no diagnosis in sight, the Mount Morgan woman's health has been given the short straw.

Five years ago, she suffered necrotic perforated appendicitis along with multiple organ failure and sepsis leading to dialysis and pneumonia three times.

After she was treated, Mrs Wills felt severe pain in her shinbone, before it rapidly shot up to her groin in her left leg.

And her chronic pain has intensified - now she scores it an eight out of 10.

Mrs Wills and her husband Peter have done all they can to get the treatment she needs, and even looked towards naturopathic methods.

While they've been given help by a variety of health professionals, they are not getting anywhere.

Since 2017 alone, Mr Wills has documented about 100 medical appointments his wife had attended.

In fact, Mrs Wills was treated as an outpatient for specialist appointments at Rockhampton Hospital from October 9, 2013 until she was discharged on February 19, 2014.

"We're doing everything, going down different avenues … it's not like we're not trying," Mr Wills said.

"It's dragging us down."

Last year, in a desperate attempt for pain relief, Mrs Wills underwent a steroid injection in her lower spine.

While it was promised the injection would benefit her, it proved to do more harm than good.

That night, she sat on the lounge chair and wasn't able to stand up and walk.

"That night was one of the worst," Mr Wills said.

There may be no diagnosis, but a question has hung over the couple that it could relate to a back problem.

A CAT scan on January 22, 2019 showed there was mild multi-level intervertebral disc degeneration with "associated endplate osteophyte formation".

The findings showed a left predominant broadbased annular disc bulge together with bilateral facet joint.

Mr Wills fought back tears as he told The Morning Bulletin how his wife had struggled.

"Linda's mindset is she has had enough, (there is) no quality of life," he said.

On March 15, 2019 the orthopaedic specialists conducted a series of tests which yielded no results; then they were discharged from Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Now Mrs Wills is back on the waiting list (category three) to see an orthopaedic specialist.

But they wondered if it would result in them being told the same thing.

Recently, they were offered in-home care by Mount Morgan Hospital which was not required.

After hearing their story, the acting director of medical services at Rockhampton Hospital, Dr Annette Turley was sorry to hear about Mrs Wills' condition.

"Unfortunately, some patients live with chronic pain and there is no cure or magic fix," she said.

"In these cases which are life-long problems, we work with the patient to help them live their best life possible and refer to the most appropriate specialist doctors.

CQ Health refers patients with complex pain to ­specialist Professor Tess Cramond Multidisciplinary Pain Centre at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with assistance from the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme.

"Mount Morgan ­Hospital's community health clinical nurse can support Mrs Wills to access that service through a referral from her general practitioner," Dr Turley said.