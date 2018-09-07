Menu
NSW review mulls school smartphone ban. Picture: Alison Wynd
Education

Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

7th Sep 2018 8:59 AM

NEW South Wales students, parents and teachers will be asked what they think about smartphones in classrooms as part of a review into whether the devices should be allowed in schools.

The terms of reference for the review, proposed by state Education Minister Rob Stokes, will be announced on Friday and its recommendations will be passed on to the government by the end of the year.

Child psychologist Michael Carr-Gregg, who will lead the review, told The Daily Telegraph he plans to look at phone bans that have been implemented in schools in Albania and France.

Do you think smartphone should be banned from classrooms?

Pollster Ipsos will conduct interviews with educators and families as part of the large-scale review into phones and tablets in schools that could suggest bans, age limitations or technology-free days.

-AAP

