Menu
Login
Combining its Italian design house prowess with the backing of Indian auto giant Mahindra, new marque Automobili Pininfarina is eyeing an exciting electric future.
Combining its Italian design house prowess with the backing of Indian auto giant Mahindra, new marque Automobili Pininfarina is eyeing an exciting electric future.
Motoring

Italians and Indians join forces as supercar brand emerges

19th Jul 2018 9:51 AM

COMBINING its Italian design house prowess with the backing of Indian auto giant Mahindra, new marque Automobili Pininfarina is eyeing an exciting electric future.

The new automotive brand was announced this week along with revelations that construction of its first electric supercar is under way.

Munich-based, the company has appointed an experienced senior management team which includes executives from Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover, Bugatti and McLaren.

Pininfarina SpA remains based in Italy, and has been responsible for some of the world's most beautiful car designs.

"Automobili Pininfarina is a pioneering new business created to service the most discerning clients in the world,” the company's chief executive officer Michael Perschke said.

"Our product portfolio will launch with an innovative, zero-emissions hypercar that represents the progression we aim to make at the pinnacle of the luxury and sports car market.”

With ongoing technical collaboration with the Mahindra Racing Formula E team, Mr Perschke said his team would present the first customer with a car of unmatched performance and unprecedented heritage in less than two years.

automobili pininfarina cars news future models supercars
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Lyon ready to run in Richmond

    Lyon ready to run in Richmond

    News AFTER six years running Santos Organiscs Michael Lyon is off and running for Richmond.

    Eight-year-old asks PM: 'Do we love our koalas or not?'

    Eight-year-old asks PM: 'Do we love our koalas or not?'

    News Christina asks PM if he cares about koalas

    Brunswick Heads Picture House looking to future

    Brunswick Heads Picture House looking to future

    News Brunswick Picture House is laying big plans

    Splendour: What to take and what will get you thrown out

    Splendour: What to take and what will get you thrown out

    Whats On The Splendour ten commandments have been unveiled

    Local Partners