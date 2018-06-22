It takes a village to raise a family

RAISING a young family, and the associated challenges, will be discussed at a community event next Monday at Byron Community Centre.

Local GP Obstetrician Tonya Coren heads a panel of expert local speakers including Paediatric Dietitian Anna Millichamp, Physiotherapist Danni Turner, and Clinical Psychologist Mee Hee Douglas discussing issues including local birthing options, sleep challenges, paediatric nutrition, family and relationship psychology and physiotherapy. Other health professionals representing modalities including acupuncture, massage, nutrition and general practice will there to answer questions.

"Often, due to time or cost restrictions, families do not have access to expert advice or information, so we wanted to share our knowledge in a casual environment where people are free to ask questions, or chat to the panel about their specific situation,” Dr Coren said. Entry is $5, with all proceeds being donated to The Cape Byron Trust and their planned upgrade of the roadside pedestrian walkway extension to the Cape Byron Lighthouse. Cape Byron Medical Centre will dollar-match and donate proceeds from the evening.

Go to go to byroncentre.com.au