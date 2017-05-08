News

'It missed the point': Patient slams hospital investigation

Claudia Jambor
| 8th May 2017 10:47 AM
Byron Central Hospital, emergency. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Byron Central Hospital, emergency. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Monday 3.23pm: DEBATE between a stroke patient and the Northern NSW Local Heath District continues to escalate about the adequacy of emergency protocols at Byron Central Hospital.

Coorabell resident Paul Rea said he responded to the health district's letter about the outcome of the investigation into the hospital's decision to not call an ambulance when he arrived at the hospital on March 27.

He said the letter, from the Northern NSW Local Health District CEO Wayne Jones, left him with unanswered questions as to why it was left to his wife to transport him to John Flynn Hospital and not an ambulance. 

In a statement to The Northern Star, Mr Jones addressed some of the concerns Mr Rea expressed in response to the letter.

Mr Jones said the situation wasn't ideal despite Mr Rea being given the green light by medical staff to travel to John Flynn Private Hospital via private transport.

"It is regrettable that the option of being transported by Ambulance was not provided to Mr Rea and his wife," Mr Jones said.

Mr Jones confirmed an ambulance wasn't requested due to medical staff declaring Mr Rea stable enough to travel with his wife by car.

He said it was "not uncommon for clinicians to allow patients to travel privately between hospitals during their treatment" depending on the patient's condition.

However, Mr Jones said the recent review of inter-hospital patient transfer guidelines ruled the prioritisation of transfer by ambulance will be reinforced across the LHD.

After his tumultuous experience, Mr Rea said he wants strokes treated as a medical emergency in the eyes of the health system.

He said the issue isn't about communication but working to resolve "a protocol problem" with ambulance transfers regarding strokes.

 

 

Monday 10.47am: A 'DISMAYED' stroke sufferer has lashed out at the findings of an investigation by the Northern NSW Local Health District about staff at a local hospital recommending his wife drive him to Queensland for treatment.

Coorabell resident Paul Rea was rushed to Byron Central Hospital by his wife on March 27 where he was assessed and told they should drive across the border to John Flynn Hospital.

CEO of the health district, Wayne Jones wrote an apologetic letter to Mr Rea on May 2 about the outcome of the investigation.

After consultation with the district's emergency medical director and other executives, Mr Jones to Mr Rea: "the decision to transport you by private transport was based on your stable condition."

"The assessment determined you were in a stable condition and that the best plan of care would be admission to a specialist stroke bed," Mr Jones said.

Coorabell resident, Paul Rea was suffering a stroke when he was allegedly told he had to drive himself to Queensland for treatment from Byron Central Hospital.
Coorabell resident, Paul Rea was suffering a stroke when he was allegedly told he had to drive himself to Queensland for treatment from Byron Central Hospital. Contributed

Mr Rea hit back at the health district's use of his condition as a justification for his private transport.

" ... the reality was that my condition deteriorated noticeably in the time taken to drive me to John Flynn. On arrival, I could barely get out of my wife's car and barely walk when I did," Mr Rea said.

Mr Jones also informed Mr Rea a review is under way into the district's hospital transfer policy "to ensure all decisions that are made are clearly explained to patients and their carers."

But Mr Rea slammed the review as a "far from adequate response to the issues raised (by his experience)" and that "the investigation missed the point entirely".

"I'm dismayed by this response. It's a whitewash," Mr Rea said.

"Nowhere does Mr Jones address my complaint and the issue of greatest public concern, that is, why was my wife required to drive me to John Flynn hospital after I had entered the health care system suffering a stroke."

Mr Rea criticised Mr Jones and the health district for leaving many of his questions unanswered such as if an ambulance was requested and policies around stroke patient transport.

" I note that he apologises sincerely for my experience at the hands of Byron Bay hospital but nowhere makes clear what it is he is apologising for," Mr Rea said.

"The idea that my complaint derived from a lack of comprehension by my wife and myself is false and highly patronising.

"The point is that we should never have been required to drive ourselves to John Flynn."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron central hospital editors picks emergency john flynn hospital northern nsw local health district northern rivers health paul rea stroke

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Port Arthur massacre dad's story of hope

Port Arthur massacre dad's story of hope

WALTER Mikac has endured more pain than most people could imagine and if anyone has a right to be angry with the world, it is him.

Another classic Byron Bay Winter Whales fundraiser

EXPERIENCE COUNTS: Clive Condie (86) from Mullumbimby and Berenice Lancaster (75) from Byron Bay were the most experienced swimmers in this year's Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic.

Experience counts at Winter Whales Ocean Swim Classic

'It missed the point': Patient slams hospital investigation

Byron Central Hospital, emergency. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Stroke sufferer slams health authorities over transfer investigation

Rivals race at the Byron Bay Ocean Swim Classic

Peter Meallin and Anne Wallington at the Ocean Swim Classic, Wategos Beach, Byron Bay.

No sharks and perfect weather for iconic race event turning 30.

Local Partners

Port Arthur massacre dad's story of hope

WALTER Mikac has endured more pain than most people could imagine and if anyone has a right to be angry with the world, it is him.

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

Glitta Supernova, our bizarre queen of cabaret

DIFFERENT: Northern Rivers-raised burlesque artist Glitta Supernova will be part of the Guilty Pleasures Festival in Brunwick Heads this weekend.

At the Guilty Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque Festival this weekend

Five gigs not to miss at Burlesque Festival this weekend

FEATURED: Cruello de Vil (Brendan Hay), the playboy son of renowned villainess Cruella de Vil.

First version of the event kicks off today in Brunwick Heads

Bliss N Eso's new album digs deep to bring a human touch

GETTING UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Bliss n Eso's MC Bliss (Jonathan Notley), DJ Izm (Tarik Ejjamai) and MC Eso (Max MacKinnon).

BLISS N Eso is making a return to the road, touring a new album

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

AQUAMAN star Amber Heard visited Nimbin on the weekend to join crowds at the annual MardiGrass celebration.

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

And the winner is ... a dancing gorilla

Italy’s Eurovision contender Francesco Gabbani.

Francesco Gabbani and his dancing gorilla tipped to win Eurovision.

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

LG is arguably leading the race for television supremacy in 2017.

LG and Samsung shape up in the battle for supremacy

Viewers slam ‘insulting’ TV wedding stunt

Really not wild about the production values with this Lion King remake.

VIEWERS are furious with The Real Housewives of Sydney finale.

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

‘I’ll get that man’: White vows revenge on Preston

Former MasterChef guest judge Marco Pierre White has launched a tirade against Matt Preston.

CHEF reveals the feud that sparked his defection from MasterChef.

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... $4,600,000 to...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 $4,600,000 to...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

The ULTIMATE TREE CHANGE/SEA CHANGE!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,295,000

PLUS: A LEASEBACK OR EXTENDED SETTLEMENT OFFERED! Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so...

This property offers &quot;The BEST of BOTH WORLDS&quot;!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,295,000

PLUS: A LEASEBACK OR EXTENDED SETTLEMENT OFFERED! Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so...

Privacy and Spectacular Lighthouse and Ocean Views

54 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 4 3 $3,300,000 to...

Situated at the northern end of Paterson Street, this premium elevated position is highly desired and tightly held with the most breathtaking outlook over bush...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 $889,000

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!