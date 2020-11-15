‘It is so sad’: Boy dies after being pulled from water hole

How quickly can a child die in a hot car?

A seven-year-old boy has died after being found lifeless at the bottom of a swimming hole in what's been described by paramedics as a "tragic accident" in the Blue Mountains on Sunday.

The young boy's parents called emergency services to Blue Mountains National Park at Glenbrook at about 2.20pm after the boy had been missing for almost 30 minutes.

NSW Police rushed to the scene but the boy was found unconscious in Jellybean Pools and pulled from the water by his parents shortly after.

CPR was initiated by officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command, the Dog Unit and Rescue Squad before the boy was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

The swimming hole is a popular spot for children on hot days. Picture: Jonathan Ng

A rescue helicopter was deployed to the scene and the boy was winched by a specialist medical team before he was transported to Nepean Hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Inspector Peter Van Praag said paramedics desperately tried to save the boy's life.

"Paramedics did everything they could, working tirelessly to provide lifesaving treatment and resuscitation, before taking him to hospital in a critical condition, but unfortunately he just could not survive.

"These sorts of jobs have a significant impact on all the emergency services involved, but none more so than the family, and our hearts go out them.

"It is just so sad"

He says the tragic accident is a "timely reminder" to take care near water "because in the blink of an eye, everything can change."

"Nobody intends for these tragedies to happen, but that's the thing about accidents - they happen in second - but the impact can remain for a lifetime.

"Anybody who has experienced the horror of a drowning or near-drowning knows it is extremely traumatic for everyone involved, none more so than their loved ones."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000

Originally published as 'It is so sad': 7yo boy dies after being pulled from water hole