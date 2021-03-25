It could be days before some roads reopen after flooding

Floodwaters have caused major damage to roads around the region. Photo: Coraki SES.

Some councils on the Northern Rivers have warned it could take days for some roads to reopen after flooding.

For all the latest road closures visit MyRoadInfo.com.au.

Traffic is affected in both directions on the Pacific Highway at Chatsworth, where a contra flow is in place due to flooding.

In a warning issued this morning, Ballina Shire Council said Ross Lane was still closed and "it may be some days before it is reopened".

"Motorists are advised to use an alternate route and avoid the area," the statement explained.

Other roads closed in the shire include:

Boundary Road @ Marom Creek

Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek

Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive

Old Bangalow Road to George Street, Tintenbar.

Meanwhile, a minor flood warning is still in place for the Wilsons River at Lismore.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Wilsons River at Lismore and is expected to fall below the minor flood level (4.20m) late Thursday afternoon.

The river peaked at 5.33m around 7.30am Wednesday, with minor flooding.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbyn with peaks just below the moderate flood level overnight.

The Richmond River at Coraki peaked at 4.87m around midnight Wednesday into Thursday with minor flooding.

The Richmond River at Coraki is likely to remain around 4.80m.

At Bungawalbyn, the river peaked at 4.46m around 1am on Thursday.

The Richmond River at Woodburn may peak near 3.40m Thursday morning on high tide with minor flooding.

There may be of water over the Woodburn to Coraki road at the low point.

Low-level bridges in and around Kyogle may close isolating some rural properties upstream of Kyogle.

Possible inundation of low lying rural properties and roads around Casino.

At Coraki, possible local flooding in and around Bungawalbin Creek with extensive rural inundation south-west of Coraki, and flood water may start to inundate Coraki Caravan Park.

Ellangowan Road may close between Springville road and the Coraki Cemetery Road.

What you need to do: