Rain at Splendour In The Grass 2012. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star
News

’It can rain as much as it wants’: Splendour producers

Javier Encalada
24th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
ON A normal year, Byron Bay would be full of teenagers and young visitors getting ready for Splendour in the Grass, and it would have ben a wet one.

But this is not a regular year, so the 20th version of the music event was cancelled and delayed until 2021.

Instead, in true 2020 style, we get to reminisce of past glory from home with Triple J playing sets from previous festivals all weekend long.

Paul Piticco and Jessica Ducrou.
Splendour co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said the weather was not looking very good for the site at North Byron Parklands this weekend.

“We’re noticing the weather is not very good for the site this weekend, so we may have dodged a huge bullet,” Piticco said.

“Silver linings! It can rain as much as it wants this year. We’ll be at home listening to triple j,” Ducrou added.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts 20 to 35mm of rain from Friday and Saturday for Byron Bay, with an extra 15 to 35mm on Sunday.

So yes, plastic ponchos and wheelies would have been the fashion must this year, with a definitive Splendour in the Mud feeling.

The last time the festival saw heave showers was in 2012, when many punters lost footwear and tents to a very wet and muddy weekend.

