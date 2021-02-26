Menu
The Byron Shire Council chambers in Mullumbimby.
‘It ain’t broke’: Major council changes ruled out

Liana Boss
26th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
Byron Shire Council has voted not to hold any form of referendum at the next election.

An option to consider whether the shire should hold a constitutional referendum went before the council's meeting on Thursday.

Any council would need to undertake a constitutional referendum to divide a shire into wards or abolish wards, change the number of councillors in the shire, to change the method of electing the mayor or change the method of councillor election in cases where a shire is divided into wards.

A decision by councillors has ruled out any such changes for the Byron Shire in 2021.

Cr Alan Hunter moved a motion that they "council does not conduct a constitutional referendum in the next election"

"If it ain't broke, I'm not going to fix it," Cr Hunter said.

"I can't see what that would be fixing."

No councillors voted against this motion and all voted in favour.

The next council election is to be held in September this year.

According to a report included in the agenda, the council was required to inform the NSW Electoral Commissioner "as soon as possible" if it was to hold a referendum or poll, so the proper preparations could be made.

2021 council elections byron shire council local government elections
