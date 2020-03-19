Isolated Genie just can’t help herself

Don't look now, but Eugenie Bouchard wants a boyfriend.

Out of action like the rest of the tennis world as the coronavirus outbreak shuts down the globe, Bouchard had a message for her followers on Thursday.

not complaining, but i feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 18, 2020

Obviously, she's getting a flood of replies.

Growing her social following is a smart play after both the ATP and WTA announced their tours were suspended until at least June 7.

She won't be earning any income on the court for quite a while.

Eugenie Bouchard wants a boyfriend.

The clay court season "will not be held as scheduled" due to the suspension, the organising bodies of the men's and women's tours said.

"The challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to professional tennis demand greater collaboration than ever from everyone in the tennis community," the associations said.

"We are assessing all options related to preserving and maximising the tennis calendar."

The tours had said last week they would suspend play until late April or early May.

The tournaments affected by the tours' suspensions include combined men's and women's events in Madrid and Rome.

Also being scrapped are upcoming WTA tournaments in Strasbourg, France, and Rabat, Morocco, along with ATP events in Munich; Estoril, Portugal; Geneva; and Lyon, France.

Both tours also said that their rankings will be frozen "until further notice." The International Tennis Federation also put a halt to its lower-tier events until June 7.

BARTY WILL PLAY FRENCH 'WHENEVER'

Proud champion Ashleigh Barty will jump at the chance to defend her French Open crown "whenever" it is scheduled.

Amid unprecedented uncertainty and talk of players boycotting the claycourt grand slam following its controversial shift from May to September, Barty remains typically upbeat and pragmatic.

"I hope I get the chance to defend my title in September - any opportunity to compete is something I'll grab with both hands," Australia's world No.1 told AAP.

"There are more important things going on in the world right now, though, and I will do whatever helps keeps us all safe and healthy."

Barty also revealed, unlike men's reigning champion Rafael Nadal, she didn't receive a courtesy call from French Open tournament director Guy Forget regarding the postponement of the season's second major.

"No I haven't spoken to Guy Forget but I'm happy to play the tournament whenever it is scheduled," she said.

The ice-cool sporting star is keeping fit and healthy - as well as her eye in - during the lay-off from competitive tennis by also playing plenty of golf. All WTA and ATP rankings will be frozen throughout the suspension of tournaments.

- with AAP