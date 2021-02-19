‘Isn’t over’: Vic records three local cases

Victoria has recorded three new locally acquired coronavirus cases as the state slowly emerges from a snap five-day lockdown.

The state's health department confirmed no new infections had been recorded in hotel quarantine on Friday.

The three new local cases are confirmed to be linked to the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn outbreak and all of them had been isolating at home during their infectious period.

"These three already in quarantine," chief health officer Brett Sutton tweeted.

"But this isn't over yet - all known contacts of cases or exposure sites need to stay in quarantine for the full 14 days to wrap this up."

More than 21,000 Victorians were tested in the past 24 hours - down from Thursday's number of more than 30,000 swabs and Wednesday's staggering figure of 40,000.

The health department said the number of active cases was 27.

The total number of COVID-19 cases linked to the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn - the cluster that sent Victoria back into a third lockdown - is now 22.

Health officials are still waiting on confirmation of an indeterminate test result in a man from an aged care facility.

The case, which wasn't added to Wednesday's daily numbers of zero locally acquired infections, remains under investigation by health authorities.

Victorians are being urged to get tested after viral fragments were detected in seven suburbs. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

The state's COVID response commander Jeroen Weimar confirmed on Thursday a fourth test taken by the man still wasn't conclusive.

The man, who presented to hospital from the Twin Parks Aged Care facility in Reservoir, twice tested negative before he returned a "weak positive" result.

The health department said the man was a positive case from August last year.

They said he had no links to any cases from the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn cluster and the test result was thought to be "persistent shedding from a previous infection".

Another test was taken on Thursday before a final determination on his status will be made by the expert review panel.

"All the precautionary measures are already in place should the expert review panel determine otherwise," the department said.

It comes as viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples from seven Melbourne suburbs with no active coronavirus cases.

Wastewater testing has revealed "weak detections" viral fragments of COVID-19 in Wantirna South and Boronia on February 15 and Carrum Downs, Langwarrin, St Kilda, Caulfield and Caulfield North on February 16.

Anyone who has any symptoms of COVID-19 and lives in or has visited the areas has been urged to get tested.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Isn't over': Vic records 3 local cases