Island planning to pay tourists to visit

One Italian island is offering tourists a very lucrative deal. Picture: istock

An island in Italy is offering to pay for half of your plane ticket, as well as a night at a hotel and your attraction entry fees in a bid to encourage tourists to return.

Sicily, located off the south of Italy, is attempting to lure foreign visitors back to the island after the lockdown ends on May 4.

The offers, first reported by The Times, will be available on the island's tourism website.

For every three nights you stay at a hotel, they will cover one of them, along with museum and archaeological entry tickets.

Tourism in the entire region has taken a hit following the pandemic. Picture: istock

The Government will use €50 million ($84.6 million) to fund the scheme, with losses of €1 billion ($1.6 billion) reported from March and April.

Italy sees 13 per cent of its GDP from tourism and is keen to attract tourists once the pandemic slows.

It's hardly the first time the island has offered cheap deals to entice people to visit.

Last year, the towns of Mussomeli and Sambuca in Sicily offered houses for just $1.60 as local numbers dwindled.

The only catch was that new owners had to fork out up to $25,000 to renovate the houses within the first year of buying them.

The rest of Italy is looking at ways to restart the tourist industry after being the hotspot of coronavirus in Europe.

A region in Italy has even drawn up plans for tourists to use "plexiglass boxes" while relaxing on the beach to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Sicily’s offering travellers an Italian getaway for a fraction of the price. Picture: Supplied

Il Ciak restaurant in Rome, Italy, is also trialling a new plexiglass separator to allow people to return to dining out again.

Italy has the second highest death toll in the world, with 25,549 fatalities from a confirmed case count of 189,973.

Hotels elsewhere in the world are offering guests free upgrades and extra night to encourage them to stay, as coronavirus causes bookings to plummet.

