NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Zac Efron attends Netflix's "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" Tribeca Film Festival Premiere at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on May 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Netflix)
News

Is Zac Efron the latest celeb to move here?

JASMINE BURKE
18th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
ZAC Efron, teenage heart-throb of the early 2000s and star of American media franchise High School Musical, could be the latest Hollywood actor to call Byron Bay home.

Speculation is rife after the 32-year-old actor was reportedly spotted around town numerous times in recent weeks.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH SPECIAL. Zac Efron as seen in instagram posts. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz6IuYQFgDf/?hl=en
Efron began acting professionally in the early 2000s and rose to prominence for his leading role as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical trilogy.

His latest films to hit the big screen include The Greatest Showman and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, where he played serial killer Ted Bundy.

A new action series produced by the actor, Killing Zac Efron, is in post-production.

This adventure series will show the actor venturing "deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history", according to IMBD.

The actor confirmed he fell ill while fliming the series after media had reported that Efron was flown by helicopter for treatment in Australia after contracting a bacterial infection, possibly typhoid.

IMBD also lists Efron is involved in a comedy drama is in pre-production stage called King of the Jungle, which follows the story of software engineer and former NASA programmer, John McAfee.

In any case, we are fans of you, Zac, and hope you enjoy your stay on the Northern Rivers.

Lismore Northern Star

