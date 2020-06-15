Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sport

Is this the Coast’s fittest accountant?

by Kyle Wisniewski
15th Jun 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

HE already holds the Guinness world record for the most push-ups in an hour, but Gold Coast accountant Jarrad 'Joey' Young is hoping to push the marker even further.

In 2018, Mr Young earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records when he smashed Welshman Carlton Williams' previous record, recording 2,806 push-ups in an hour.

After many around the world attempted to beat him, Mr Young said he's going to make it even harder for his competitors this Friday at the Matrix Boxing Gym in Ashmore.

Jarrad Young will be attempting to break the world record for push-ups in an hour. Picture Glenn Hampson
Jarrad Young will be attempting to break the world record for push-ups in an hour. Picture Glenn Hampson

"I'm looking to get to 3,000 push-ups," the 42-year-old said.

"I'm not putting pressure on myself to get there, firstly I want to break my record then I'll try and crack the 3,000 mark."

A director at accounting firm Cordner Advisory, Joey Young is using maths to help him achieve his goal, taking inspiration from boxing to create a game plan.

"The plan is to rely on muscle memories and do sets of 16," said Mr Young, who also holds the world record for the most clap push-ups in an hour and the most incline push-ups in a minute.

The attempt will be made on Friday.. Picture Glenn Hampson
The attempt will be made on Friday.. Picture Glenn Hampson

 

MORE NEWS

Golden Coast 'all memories' in COVID-19 armageddon

Coast hospital tackling patient backlog

Gold Coast dad faces down alleged gun threat

 

"It's like a fight for me, I do 12 five-minute rounds, which is 15 sets of 16 reps.

"Hopefully after 12 rounds I'll have two and a half minutes spare to have a crack at 3,000."

The father of two grew up training with his dad Max, 72, for rugby league and this Friday Mr Young's old man will be by his side again.

"He will be here counting, normally he does the push-ups with me, but he has an injury at the moment," Mr Young said.

"He'll be right in my corner urging me through."

 

Originally published as Is this the Coast's fittest accountant?

editors picks fitness guiness world record jarrad young push-ups

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Thousands of homes and businesses won’t be able to hook up to the NBN by its June 2020 deadline, figures show, and some could be waiting until 2022.

        Palace Cinemas prepare to reopen with extra safety measures

        premium_icon Palace Cinemas prepare to reopen with extra safety measures

        Entertainment “Movie lovers have been vocal about their enthusiasm to come back to the cinema...

        Why small businesses shouldn’t self-assess on government help

        premium_icon Why small businesses shouldn’t self-assess on government...

        Business SMALL businesses have until the end of the month to apply for up to $10,000 in...

        Gyms pumped about reopening

        premium_icon Gyms pumped about reopening

        Sport GYMS around the Northern Rivers can reopen with up to 20 clients from June 13.