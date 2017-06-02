Spice located on Jonson Street in Byron Bay is a definite contender for smallest takeaway coffee shop in Australia.

KANE Egyed and Lauren Brill may operate the smallest takeaway coffee store in Australia if their google research is correct.

They found one cafe smaller online which has a table and two chairs where customers line-up to have a sit down coffee.

SPICE is located on Jonson Street and is so small you would miss it if you blinked.

Is this australia's smallest takeaway coffee store?: The inspiration for their ‘hole in the wall’ service was not Melbourne but rather Indian Chai stands where India’s cultural diversity and richness is on display for all to see.

The inspiration for their 'hole in the wall' service was not Melbourne but rather Indian Chai stands where India's cultural diversity and richness is on display for all to see.

The pair have both spent up to four months on two separate occasions in India, and Mr Egyed's yoga teacher in India showed him the unique balance required to create a fantastic chai.

Spice located on Jonson Street in Byron Bay is a definite contender for smallest takeaway coffee shop in Australia. Marc Stapelberg

Ms Brill first went to India for six weeks where she volunteered as a nurse.

"We love chai but we also love coffee, so we specialise in both," Mr Egyed said.

He said that the chai stands were eclectic places rich with culture, diverse, rough and raw and where the spices and flavours were mixed with conversation to create something unique and inspiring.

"You get chai in little clay pots and then you smash them," he said.

Spice located on Jonson Street in Byron Bay is a definite contender for smallest takeaway coffee shop in Australia. Marc Stapelberg

"They are then swept up into a box, melted down and reformed.

"We looked into offering people just this here in Byron however it was not feasible.

"Sipping chai right on the street is the beating heart of indian culture where conversations happen, people pause, connect, converse and share stories.

"We are doing all we can to create that and so far it has been successful."

Spice located on Jonson Street in Byron Bay is a definite contender for smallest takeaway coffee shop in Australia. Marc Stapelberg

Mr Egyed, who has lived in Byron Bay for seven years, said he loved the atmosphere and creativity of the town and was thrilled to see customer's embrace their business over the last seven months.

"We are incredibly greatful to the fact that this is happening right here, being a take away operation right on the Main Street, every customer of ours has become a friend, we get snippets of people's daily live on a minute by minute basis," he said.

The pairs long term goal is to take funds created at the café and channeled it into a kitchen in India operated by local female employees, to help feed the poor and starving in India in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Follow them at @spicebyronbay