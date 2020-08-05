Is the Northern Rivers the kindest place on Earth?

It’s as simple as shouting someone a coffee. Photo: iStock.

IS THERE anything better than a good deed?

We’ve noticed just how generous people are here in the Northern Rivers, especially since the pandemic has hit.

Last week an anoynomous do-gooder donated $200 to a local pizza shop and shouted everyone a slice.

While a mystery secret shopper was dropping off bunches of flowers to struggling Lismore CBD businesses to spread the joy.

So, we want to know if you’ve heard of any good deeds that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Let us know by contacting news@northernstart.com.au