Is paintball on the list of things you can do this weekend?

FROM Saturday, you will be allowed to shoot paintballs at each other, as long as there are less than 10 of you, and you don't travel more than 30km to get to the venue.

The easing of sports restrictions means that the Paintball Skirmish Ballina Byron centre in Pimlico is reopening its doors, owner Ian Arthur said.

"We have been closed for seven weeks now, the longest we have ever been unable to operate in 27 years we have been here," he said.

The news of the lifting of restrictions meant that he was able to take his first booking for a while.

"We have a possible booking for Saturday for a your fella's 21st birthday for ten people … it will be great having people back having fun here," he added.

Paintball is a team shooting sport in which players are eliminated by being hit with spherical gelatine capsules filled with paint that explode upon impact.

Paintballs are shot using low-energy air weapons - paintball markers - powered by compressed air.

Minimum age for paintballing in New South Wales is 12 years.

Mr Arthur said the precinct will only be open by appointment.

"I found out on the news (I could re-open)!" he said.

The business owner said during normal times he would be allowed by the council to have up to 24 people at a the time.

"In this venue, you first need to find the other competitor before you can shoot paintballs to them," he said.

"It's very heavily wooded. There are tracks and trails.

"This property is 35 acres but the actual field is around five acres. It's big enough

"Players must be 12 years or over. And the most important tip: wear shoes and don't drink before paintball," he said.

A paintball session lasts three hours, and players participate in three different games during that time, with 100 paintballs of ammunition given to each player on each game.

Eased restrictions allow people to travel 30km for sport.

For details visit paintballskirmishballinabyron.com.au.