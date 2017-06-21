Is Jay Z coming to Bluesfest 2018?

US recording artist Jay Z performs on stage at a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 'Get Out The Vote' concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 04 November 2016. The US presidential election is scheduled for 08 November 2016. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

BLUESFEST organiser Peter Noble has 99 problems but getting international superstars to the festival stage is not one of them.

In the lead up to their first line up announcement, Mr Noble teased music fans with a message that could indicate hip hop superstar Jay Z is coming to headline next year's Tyagarah festival.

In a newsletter sent to subscribers yesterday, Mr Nobel indicated he is close to make the first line up announcement for 2018.

"It is always a big moment when the first headliner confirms for the upcoming Bluesfest," Mr Noble said in the message.

"We had that wonderful moment occur last week, when a top line headliner confirmed for Bluesfest 2018.

"He is a beauty and it will be an absolute pleasure to bring him to Bluesfest. That only leaves around 99 artists to go."

Is it Jay Z?

The message got Bluesfest fans commenting on the possibility of Jay Z being the performer confirmed for the 2018 festival.

One of the rapper's biggest hits, the 2004 hit 99 Problems has become a catchphrase in pop culture in the last decade.

Shawn Corey Carter, 47, known professionally as Jay-Z is an American rapper and businessman.

He is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, having sold more than 100 million records, while receiving 21 Grammy Awards for his music.

MTV ranked him the Greatest MC of all time in 2006.

Rolling Stone ranked three of his albums-Reasonable Doubt (1996), The Blueprint (2001), and The Black Album (2003)-among The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

In 2017, Forbes estimated his net worth at $810 million, making him the second-richest hip hop artist in the U.S.

As an artist, he holds the record for most number one albums by a solo artist on the Billboard 200 with 13.

Beyonce and JAY Z perform during the Beyonce and Jay Z - On the Run tour at Stade De France on Friday, Sept. 12, 2014, in Paris, France. (Photo by Mason Poole/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images) Mason Poole

Jay-Z married singer Beyoncé in 2008. As a couple, they have a combined net worth of $1.16 billion.

Jay-Z's upcoming music project, called 4:44, started out as an ad campaign in the USA, with a series of flesh-colored ads popping up in early June.

A release date was revealed for next Friday, June 30.