Is it time to get the umbrellas out?

The Bureau of Meteorology’s weather forecast for the week ahead may indicate an end to autumn sunshine.

The rain clouds are gathering over the region, but does it spell the end to a glorious few weeks of autumn sunshine on the Northern Rivers?

I'm afraid it does, but hopefully not for long.

Meteorologist Helen Reid from the Bureau of Meteorology said light showers would increase towards the end of the week, with the possibility of coastal thunderstorms.

Ms Reid said Tuesday may see only 1mm of rain fall, but that was likely to increase to 5mm Wednesday, 10mm on Thursday, 10-15mm on Friday.

More rain was expected on Saturday, where up to 20mm may fall across the region, and thunderstorms were possible.

She said heavy, prolonged rain was not expected, but enough to be "good for the garden".

Ms Reid said it looked like rain may east by the middle of next week.

Daytime temperatures were likely to be in the low 20s.

Overnight temperatures along the coast are expected to be in the mid-teens, while inland around Lismore, the temperatures will drop to low-teens.

Temperatures during the day will be 20C in Tenterfield tomorrow after an overnight low of 4C. Daytime temperatures will drop to 17C by Saturday, but overnight will only drop to 8C.

