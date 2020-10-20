Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Debt collector collapses owing $1.2m

by Anthony Marx
20th Oct 2020 12:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

You know that irony is alive and well when debt collectors go to the wall.

Brisbane-based Nexxa Portfolio Management collapsed this month owing about $1.2m.

Sole director and owner Dan O'Farrell has tapped administrator David Stimpson to clean up the mess.

David Stimpson from SV Partners.
David Stimpson from SV Partners.

Creditors are set to meet for the first time this week and Stimpson told City Beat that he's hopeful the firm, which is part of a larger group, can be resuscitated through a "deed of company arrangement''.

"The underlying business is good. The administration is about tidying up the balance sheet and protecting the business so they can trade on,'' he said.

O'Farrell did not return calls seeking comment on Monday.

Launched in 2012, Nexxa and related entity Credit Four manage more than $620m of delinquent debts. In addition to Brisbane, they have outposts in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide too.

Community Newsletter SignUp
economy editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DECENT RAIN: How much did your town get in past 24hrs?

        Premium Content DECENT RAIN: How much did your town get in past 24hrs?

        News The Northern Rivers gained some much needed rain over the past two nights, with more benign conditions expected today

        FINANCIAL BOOST: Charity safeguarded with an unexpected gift

        Premium Content FINANCIAL BOOST: Charity safeguarded with an unexpected gift

        News THE donation will buy more than half a million litres of water

        Beach with no sand: Why Byron’s Main Beach is naked

        Premium Content Beach with no sand: Why Byron’s Main Beach is naked

        News Swimmers asked to find safer locations to enjoy the sea

        Teenage escapee found hiding in car boot

        Premium Content Teenage escapee found hiding in car boot

        News THE 15-year-old boy has been charged