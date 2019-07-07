Menu
Login
Iran has promised to restart their nuclear weapons program after Trump pulled out of the treaty that had been keeping the peace.
Iran has promised to restart their nuclear weapons program after Trump pulled out of the treaty that had been keeping the peace.
Politics

Iran's uranium enrichment due to begin

7th Jul 2019 6:39 PM

The nuclear deal between Iran and global powers is set to suffer another major setback as Tehran plans to start enriching uranium beyond the 3.67-per-cent level that had been agreed under the 2015 accord.

Iran has set a deadline for Sunday for Europe to offer new terms to the accord, and is threatening to accelerate uranium enrichment to five per cent, a concentration above the limit set by its 2015 nuclear deal.

It would mark Iran's second breach of the agreement, after it earlier this week confirmed exceeding a limit of 300 kilograms on its low-enriched uranium production.

US President Donald Trump last year pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear accord and began imposing a "maximum pressure" campaign of strict sanctions on Tehran, over the objections of his European allies.

The remaining powers in the agreement, including Britain, France and Germany, have sought to keep it alive by developing a money transaction system known as Instex that allows Iran to circumvent US sanctions and continue doing business with international partners.

French President Emmanuel Macron says he is trying to find a way by July 15 to resume dialogue between Iran and Western partners.

Macron's office said in a statement that the French leader spoke for more than an hour on Saturday with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani amid a standoff between Tehran and the US.

Macron expressed "strong concern about new weakening" of the 2015 accord aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Iran has announced a step-by-step process to partially withdraw from the deal. That includes plans to enrich uranium up to 20-per-cent purity.

Uranium needs to be enriched to 90 per cent for a nuclear weapon to be built, but getting from 20 to 90 per cent is considered to be a relatively quick process.

The UN's nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to address Iran's breach of the deal, in a session that comes at the request of the United States.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks iran uranium uranium enrichment

Top Stories

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News A teenager who left her passenger terrified as she played a game with oncoming cars is in police sights after she posted it on Snapchat.

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    News bcu passes on the latest Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut.

    Further revolting developments

    Further revolting developments

    News MAN versus building - the struggle is very, very real in Byron.

    Students seeing the big picture

    Students seeing the big picture

    News OCEAN Shores Art Expo helping to foster tomorrow's art stars