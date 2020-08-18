Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
News

Investigations under way after reports of missing man

Javier Encalada
18th Aug 2020 8:35 AM

POLICE are seeking community assistance to locate 37-year-old Rohan Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd was last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.

The Lismore resident is known to visit the Kyogle and Barkers Vale areas.

Mr Lloyd is described as caucasian, 5ft 6 inches tall, medium build, balding brown hair and with a short or fine beard.

 

Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd.
Lismore resident Rohan Lloyd.

 

An investigation is under way, and NSW Police urged anyone with information regarding Mr Lloyd's current whereabouts to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote police event number E77508477.

kyogle lismore missing person northern rivers missing persons nsw police rohan lloyd
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Enough damage done’: Thousands rally against border block

        Premium Content ‘Enough damage done’: Thousands rally against border block

        News A petition to rethink tough border controls has soared past 7000 signatures amid concerns about people being unable to work or see their families.

        Meet the foster mum saving one calf at a time

        Premium Content Meet the foster mum saving one calf at a time

        News Have you dreamt of owning a pet cow but didn't have the room?

        Special PPE squads to protect aged care homes from COVID-19

        Premium Content Special PPE squads to protect aged care homes from COVID-19

        News Teams to ensure aged care homes can protect themselves from COVID

        'Southern Rivers' may be a better fit during COVID-19

        Premium Content 'Southern Rivers' may be a better fit during COVID-19

        News "If we want to remain the Northern Rivers, the time to act is now"