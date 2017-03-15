Invasion of tiny jellyfish

INVADERS: Millions of tiny salp were in the Bay last weekend.

TO FIND out about anything these days you can Google it and with that, along with Wikipedia, you could have found out what was going on last Sunday and Monday in the Bay, with what looked like millions of little jellyfish out there in the waves.

They are called salp and my mate Greg Stewart, the Byron Bay golf pro, did just that to find out about salp (plural salps) or salpa (plural salpae or salpas), which is a barrel-shaped, planktonic tunicate.

It moves by contracting, thus pumping water through its gelatinous body. Salp jet propulsion is one of the most efficient in the animal kingdom. Salps are gelatinous, mostly transparent and cylindrically shaped, so look like jellyfish.

They vary in size, from a few millimetres at birth and grow up to about 10cm. I even found them with small fish inside being digested.

Having never seen them before it was pretty crazy but we have had a radical amount of seaweed and other sea creatures coming through the line-up during the past few weeks.

I reckon it's from all the warm water, currents and solid swell coming so close to the Cape.

Last week was a great few days of really good waves in the Bay, with super strong sweeping currents as well as a good-size swell running. The Pass was epic and so were the crowds.

The Quiksilver Pro is worth checking out at the moment at Snapper Rocks when the waves are good over the next few days.

Happy days and catch you in the waves.

