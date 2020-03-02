International teacher line-up revealed for new wellness studio

BYRON Bay's new luxury wellness centre will offer a selection of workshops, free events and teacher training courses with leading yoga ambassadors and teachers including global prana vinyasa teacher, activist and innovator, Shiva Rea. The events program kicks off next Saturday.

BYRON Bay's new luxury wellness centre will offer a selection of workshops, free events and teacher training courses with leading yoga ambassadors and teachers including global prana vinyasa teacher, activist and innovator, Shiva Rea. The events program kicks off next Saturday.

GLOBAL prana vinyasa teacher Shiva Rae will next week kick off the event program for Byron Bay's new purpose built yoga and pilates sanctuary, BodyMindLife.

Opening at 6 Byron Street, Byron Bay in April, the beautifully light-filled space is the latest expansion for the wellness brand, which has five studios in Surry Hills, Potts Point, Redfern, Kirrawee and Bondi Beach.

The new location covers 600 square metres, with three studios and a far-infra-red sauna, juice bar, cryotherapy, oxygen therapy and remedial massage, in a luxurious, tranquil setting.

The luxury wellness centre will offer a selection of workshops, free events and teacher training courses with leading yoga ambassadors and teachers including global teacher, activist and innovator, Shiva Rea.

Exclusive to Byron Bay, Shiva Rea will run a seven day workshop Breathing With Tigers, where movement meditation, asana, mantra, dance, pranayama and Ayurveda will be explored. For yoga teachers, this course can be credited towards the 200 HR prana vinyasa training.

On March 7 and 8 she will run a Full Moon Flow; a weekend immersion leading guests through an enlightening practice to embody the sun and moon for life-balance.

Built with conscious intentions to be carbon-neutral in 2020, BodyMindLife unites sustainable design with experienced practice and state of the art equipment.

Also on offer is 50 pilates classes each week lead by world-class pilates teachers Sarah Groenewald, Kevin Privett, Cat White, Kika Coccia, Sasha Kauffman and Jacqui-Maree Bailey.

Yoga beginner, alignment and experienced flow classes are held in gently heated studios, and are curated for all levels of strength and flexibility.

Prenatal, post-natal and classes for parents and bubs will also be offered.

Taught by seven global instructors, the BodyMindLife Byron Bay yoga teachers are Kerrie Norgate Lara Zilibowitz, Rebecca Lockyer, Josh Blau, Amanda Kennard, Lucy Roberts and Fee Zard.

The studio will hold more than 100 various classes a week, with classes led by local and international teachers including @larazilibowitz, @life_of_fee, @josh_blau, and @anandakennard.

See the complete Byron Bay BodyMindLife timetable online.

Events, workshops and teacher training programs have limited placement, with tickets on sale now through https://www.bodymindlife.com/.