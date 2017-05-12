Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

A BYRON Bay couple who created headlines with their artistic Instagram posts and newsletters describing their most intimate, sexual moments together, have called it quits.
Yogi and artist Sally Mustang announced to her 274,000 followers on Instagram that she and fellow artist Mitch Gobel had broken up.
"If you love something set it free.. if it comes back it's yours," Ms Mustang wrote on Instagram.
"Mitch and Myself have taken a break from our relationship. It's has nothing to do with not loving one another but more to do with what is right and wrong for both of us right now.
"I am really proud of the relationship we share, it is so beautiful and creative.
"It's nice to know no matter what we can look back at all these wonderful things and see our love.
"We poured ourselves into one another and everything we did together for the last two years.
"We have always been so honest and open with everything and that is also something I am so proud of.
"We want to give each other's individuality an opportunity to grow right now.
"We are giving each other space and freedom, instead of turning something so amazing into something toxic.
"Of course I get upset, my heart hurts and I'm often confused. it's probably the hardest thing I have ever had to deal with, the fear is sometimes overwhelming.
"Right now in this moment is what is important, and right now I need to be alone on my journey.
"I need to honour the essence of myself and love myself. Blossom and create on my own. Become independent and support my own path on this earth.
"Mitch also. We both have amazing gifts and messages to share with this world and it wouldn't be possible to give right now if we were together.
"Are you good to anyone if your not being good to yourself?
"Blaming anyone for your current situation is the surest way to stay in a problem.
"Understanding enables us to rise above the issue and take control of our future.
"What expectations have you created in your head about love ?
"Love is free to be whatever it wants. Love from a far, love when together, it's really the same thing. Love is love. Real. Anyway, anyhow.
"Remember that the universe always puts you in the exact place your ment to be.
"Remember that our power is always in the present moment.
"This pain or this change is an opportunity for us as individuals to understand ourselves and one another better.
"A time for both of us to start navigating life in a better direction.
"A gift. It will no matter what lead to happiness in the future.
"Without love though why would we bother trying to re create our reality.
"I love you @mitch.gobel always will, but for this moment, I understand and embrace being on my own.
"Thanks for setting me free."
