TOO HOT FOR INSTA! Instagram removes reality star’s nude pic

This season of Australian Survivor is just the gift that keeps on giving, isn't it?

Ten's hit reality series may have stopped airing more than a month ago, but fans of the franchise will have noticed this week they've suddenly seen a lot more of some contestants.

Inspired by the Blue Steel antics of supermodel contestant David Genat, a slew of former Survivor stars have been stripping off this week for a tongue in cheek "golden towel challenge", using only a towel to protect their modesty.

But it seems one ex-Survivor contestant, Felicity Eggington, overstepped Instagram's strict nudity guidelines - this racy photo didn't last too long before it was reported and taken down for "nudity or sexual activity":

Felicity Eggington's racy Instagram post.

As the movement grew, Australian Survivor's own incredibly ripped host, Jonathan LaPaglia, just about one-upped them all with this Playgirl centrefold of a shot.

Pfffft.....#goldentowelchallenge?? While you guys are busy posing I'm here working hard. I challenge you guys to the #changemyoilchallenge," LaPaglia, 50 (!), captioned the very revealing photo.

Here's where it all began - this throwback modelling shot posted by Genat earlier this week:

His gloriously mulleted Survivor co-star Johnny Eastoe quickly followed suit with his own interpretation of the shot:

And thus, the '#goldentowelchallenge' was born. Shaun Hampson went next:

Then Daisy Richardson:

And pretty soon, just about anybody who's ever competed on Australian Survivor was getting their kit off:

A selection of stripped down Survivor stars.

We still don’t really know why they’re doing this but we wholeheartedly support it regardless.

Survivor fans don't have too long to wait until the next season of the series, Survivor: All Star s, which debuts on Ten early next year.

BYO towel.