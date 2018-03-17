"Get shot": Warped world of shooter’s sister

Morgan Roof, left with her older brother, took weapons to school three years after Dylann carried out the Charleston church massacre. Picture: Tumblr.

WHEN the younger sister of mass murderer Dylann Roof brought weapons to school and posted on Snapchat "hope y'all get shot", classmates were not immediately aware of the link.

Morgan Roof, the 18-year-old sister of the man who killed nine African-Americans in the 2015 Charleston church shooting in South Carolina, brought a knife, pepper spray and cannabis on to the grounds of her school.

She also posted a threatening and racially-charged message ahead of Wednesday's national student walkout against gun violence.

The Snapchat post said: "Nothing is going to change what the f**k you think it's gonna do? I hope it's a trap and y'all get shot. We know it's fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway."

At the same time, officials at A.C. Flora High School in the town of Columbia, South Carolina - where she and her disturbed brother grew up - found firearms on campus.

A 16-year-old was found with "a loaded magazine in his bookbag".

A Smith and Wesson .380 handgun was found after students reported seeing someone "throw something into the bushes on school grounds".

Police mug shot of Morgan Roof following her arrest for taking weapons to school. Picture: Richland County.

Dylann Roof is awaiting execution in Terre Haute Federal Prison in Indiana, the first person in United States history to be convicted of a federal hate crime and sentenced to death.

Morgan’s brother, convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, now awaits execution in a federal prison.

Now aged 24, the half brother of Morgan is among 62 federal inmates on death row.

One high profile prisoner at Terre Haute was Oklahoma City bomber and Gulf War veteran Timothy McVeigh who was executed by lethal injection on June 11, 2001 - six years after the 1995 terrorist attack that killed 168 people and injured 680 others.

Following Morgan's arrest, she was taken into custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Centre in Columbia and charged.

Small and slight, Morgan appeared "upset", local TV station WIS10 reported.

The teenager in custody after her arrest.

On Wednesday, A.C. Flora's principal Susan Childs released a statement, which angered some parents, which said: "A student used social media to post hateful messages.

"The posting was not a threat, but was extremely inappropriate. That student was dealt with in a swift and severe manner as the posting caused quite a disruption.

"I realize (sic) that rumors (sic) and the tragic school shootings in Florida are events that can cause anxiety for our students, parents, faculty, and the community. Be assured that the safety of our students will always be our top priority."

One mother of children in the school wrote on Facebook, "Most of you probably don't know …. I certainly didn't …. that Dylan Roof's sister goes to AC Flora where my kids are in school. Today, during what should have been a peaceful remembrance of lives lost …"

Morgan’s alarming Snapchat post.

Another parent wrote, "This wasn't just ANY student. This was the sister of a convicted white supremacist terrorist who is currently sitting on death row. As far as I am concerned it was a threat."

A woman who shared Morgan's Snapchat post on Facebook, wrote, "My friend's daughter was terrified by this. He went to Flora to check on her and they tried to dismiss it as a rumour. I spoke to his wife and she is a nervous wreck, they have two children there."

Morgan’s South Carolina high school went into lockdown after she posted on Snapchat “hope y’all get shot”.

Since Dylann pleaded guilty to the Charleston church murderous rampage, he has written from jail that he is neither sorry nor remorseful.

Morgan with her father Franklin Bennett Roof.

Sentenced to death last year, Roof reportedly told FBI agents he "wanted to bring back segregation or perhaps start a race war with the slayings," WGN-TV reported.

The details of the massacre at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on the evening of June 17, 2015 are alarming enough.

Arrest photo of Dylann.

Roof entered one of America's oldest black churches with a concealed Glock .45 pistol and entered a Bible study discussion.

When the parishioners began to pray, he pulled out his gun and opened fire, shooting each victim at least five times, while parishioners hid under tables.

Snapchat image of Morgan, sister of Charleston church shooter Dylann.

Shouting racist slogans, Roof told his victims, "I have to do it. You rape our women and you're taking over our country. And you have to go."

Roof tried to shoot himself, but when he pulled the trigger with the gun pointed at his head, he was out of ammunition.

Morgan, 18, under arrest on Wednesday.

From prison, Roof later wrote, "I would like to make it crystal clear I do not regret what I did. I am not sorry. I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed."

Dylann on police CCTV entering the church with his gun in a bag before carrying out the Charleston massacre.

Dylann and his younger sister Morgan share the same father, Franklin Bennett Roof, a middle-aged and heavily tattooed builder with nipple rings.

Dylann's mother, former bartender Amy Roof, appears to have had a fractured relationship with Mr Bennett Roof.

Morgan's biological mother, Paige Mann, was a reportedly loving mother, but Morgan's home life has been marred by scenes of domestic violence.

Police outside the outside the Charleston church following Dylann’s massacre. Picture: Brendan Smialowski.

According to court papers, Ms Mann and Mr Bennett Roof separated in 2008, their 10-year marriage ending in divorce amid claims he beat her, the Daily Mail reported.

After his stepmother's departure from the family home, Dylann began to skip classes, then left school altogether. Unemployed, he spent more time on his computer trawling through white pride and Aryan supremacy websites

And as Morgan grew older she appears, on social media at least, to have grown closer to her disturbed older brother. Dylann, described as "dull-witted" by a former classmate, became obsessed with the idea of his own racial purity.

Photos posted on Tumblr by Morgan of herself with her brother as they were growing up.

In rambling posts uncovered after the chilling church bloodbath at Charleston, Dylann writes: "My blood is mostly from the British Isles, but I have been blessed with a significant amount of German blood, and a German surname.

Dylann at a bond hearing soon after his 2015 arrest for the church massacre. Picture: Grace Beahm.

"My blood is representative of America."

Apart from his hopeless schoolwork, Dylann was known in class for his compulsive hand cleansing. He could not do anything until he had scrubbed his hands clean with sanitiser.

Since her brother's arrest, Morgan has been answering questions about her notorious sibling in an increasingly defensive manner.

The teenager has had to address both critics of the murderous Dylann, and sick fans who idolised him.

But in recent posts, she began posting photographs of the two of them playing as children.

In one post on Tumblr, Morgan wrote: "Just talked to Dylann. If you want to send something to Dylann send him a picture of cats or you smiling printed on a piece of paper."

In response to one woman's demand: "Morgaaaaaan! Tell any fact about Dylann! Why are you both keep silent", the teenager returned with a fiery response.

Charleston church shooter Dylann with a Confederate flag inside his South Carolina home.

"Because y'all are f***ing crazy and we don't want to answer to psychos who obsess about a f***ing mass murderer," Morgan wrote. "I respond to people who are interested in the case not people who call him daddy that's f***ing sick."

But by 2017, Morgan appeared to have turned inward while under attack from a social media poster who called her a "heartless attention whore".

The person wrote: "do you not even f***ing care that your brother is going to die? why the f**k are you so happy?"

The social media post may have been a response to videos released to the media of Morgan, her father and Dylann's mother Amy visiting him in prison as his trial proceeded. During the videos, Dylann made his father cry, refused to tell Morgan he loved her and had a bizarre exchange with his clearly exasperated mother.

Dylann, who represented himself in his trial, told his mother he would keep state-appointed attorneys around "so I can abuse them."

"Do you know how that sounds?" Amy asked to which, Dylann responded: "Funny?"

Amy replied: "Pathetic," and warned that he needed a defence team.

Dylann responded that the lawyers were "evil" and the "the spawn of hell" and that there was "nothing wrong with me".

He strongly objected to evidence from mental health experts that he was on the autism spectrum and had severe anxiety and depression.

"These people represent criminals and lie for them," Dylann told his mother.

"Well, guess what, Dylann?" Amy said. "You could have been an lawyer. You could have been anything."

Dylann responded, grinning, "I am an lawyer! I'm a lawyer in a capital case!"

"It's your first and last case," Amy replied, clearly weary from the exchange.

Dylann had earlier told his parents he had been born with syphilis and couldn't read books anymore because his brain was deteriorating. The video featuring Morgan has her saying: "I love you, Dylann, even if you don't love me back."

Morgan also tells him she wanted to attend his execution, if it occurred.

Last year on Tumblr, when accused of being an attention seeker who should not be happy given that her brother was going to be executed, Morgan hit back.

"Of course I care … but I'm not gonna let what he did effect (sic) what I do and how I live my life," she wrote.

"I'm happy (because) I deserve to be. I have an amazing life and friends and support system. "I went through and still have to deal with something unbelievably terrible that nobody understands. I choose not to let what he did ruin my happiness."

Morgan has been released on a $5000 cash bond and will face court at a later date on charges of drug possession and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds.