Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QLD_CM_SPORT_BRONCOS_02DEC19
QLD_CM_SPORT_BRONCOS_02DEC19
Rugby League

Inside Seibold’s Broncos torture test

by Lachlan Grey
3rd Dec 2019 12:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRONCOS coach Anthony Seibold yesterday laid down the law at Brisbane's first all-in training session of the summer, with the coach putting his players through a brutal two-hour test in sweltering conditions.

Stream the Australia v New Zealand Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

With the memory of their 58-0 finals hammering against the Eels in the back of their minds, the Broncos ripped into one of the toughest December slogs in recent memory.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold chats with Darius Boyd at Brisbane training at Red Hill. Picture: Peter Wallis
Broncos coach Anthony Seibold chats with Darius Boyd at Brisbane training at Red Hill. Picture: Peter Wallis

Numerous players left retching and gasping for air and Seibold didn't baulk from calling out players who failed to meet expectations.

The coach twice called out forward enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr for pulling up short during sprints and forcing the entire squad to repeat.

Anthony Milford.
Anthony Milford.

Standout performers included future leader Pat Carrigan, who dominated the run segments, while Payne Haas was equally impressive and rarely slowed as the mercury hit 34C.

In the backs, rising winger Herbie Farnsworth showcased his incredible fitness to lead the squad's final sprints with rookie centre Izaia Perese another huge improver.

Coach Anthony Seibold catches up with Alex Glenn. Picture: Peter Wallis
Coach Anthony Seibold catches up with Alex Glenn. Picture: Peter Wallis

Former union player Perese famously vomited during his first Broncos training session but has come in leaps and bounds since then and was among Brisbane's best on Monday.

New recruit Brodie Croft looked stunned by the intensity of training at times but laughed off the session and welcomed further pre-season challenges.

"It was a good hitout, certainly more humid up here than Melbourne so that's something I'm going to have to get used to,'' he said.

"But I love the heat and grind so looking forward to more of those sessions."

 

Brodie Croft settles in to his new surroundings. Picture: Peter Wallis
Brodie Croft settles in to his new surroundings. Picture: Peter Wallis

 

Matt Lodge.
Matt Lodge.

More Stories

Show More
anthony seibold brisbane broncos nrl
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern Rivers residents say they would pay more for milk

        premium_icon Northern Rivers residents say they would pay more for milk

        News FOLLOWING a desperate plea from dairy farmers, we asked Northern Rivers residents if they would pay more for their milk.

        Police confirm body not missing backpacker

        premium_icon Police confirm body not missing backpacker

        News NSW Police confirm body in bushland not Theo Hayez

        Last chance to get cheaper music festival tickets

        premium_icon Last chance to get cheaper music festival tickets

        News Besides cheaper tickets to Falls, Secret Sounds’ first ever Black Friday sale will...

        Chopper pilot wins helipad court fight against greenies

        premium_icon Chopper pilot wins helipad court fight against greenies

        Environment Matt Karlos wins helipad court fight with greenies