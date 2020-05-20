Come inside Greg Norman’s $60m sporting paradise

Golf legend Greg Norman has put his incredible $60 million Seven Lakes ranch up for sale – and with an enormous amount of insane features, it shouldn’t be short of offers.

The 12,000 acre hunting estate, which includes a private fishing river and saloon, has been dubbed a "sporting paradise".

The property is surrounded by rivers and mountains, and also considered to be he finest fishing and hunting ranch in Colorado, according to The Sun.

Among dozens of incredible features, the ranch even boasts a saloon/dance hall, as well as a 1,300 sqm lodge.

Norman, 65 - dubbed the Great White Shark - has owned the expansive plot of land, which includes more than 3km of private river, for over two decades.

It is located in the White River Valley of the Flat Tops Mountains in Colorado, providing superb opportunities for big game hunting and fishing.

"The ranch is located in the heart of the White River herd, one of the largest elk and deer migrations in the Rocky Mountains", according to the listing.

"The sought-after combination of big river and excellent big game habitat is aptly complemented by a magnificent setting for a luxurious lakeside lodge.

"Limited hunting on the ranch has resulted in a veritable wildlife sanctuary, with plentiful populations of game, especially elk and mule deer.

The White River is well known as an outstanding trout fishery, and Seven Lakes Ranch encompasses an enormous stretch of it.

It boasts high-quality private water, with impressive populations of rainbows, browns, cutthroat trout, as well as the occasional whitefish."

And things are equally impressive inside the lodge too, featuring eight bedrooms with log fires - all set overlooking breathtaking scenery.

Strong transportation links allow guests to head out of the lodge too, for some horseback riding and biking in the summer or snowmobiling and ice-skating in the winter.

The listing goes on to highlight the lodge with eight guest suites "features massive logs and soaring double-sided moss rock fireplace, rustic bar and commanding views out the great room's wall of windows."

There's also an expansive lakeside stone patio is perfect for entertaining, and for breathtaking sunsets.

A variety of cabins provide additional accommodations, and an extensive internal road network and trail system links the improvements and a wide variety of recreational activities for multi-generational enjoyment; including long distance shooting range, sporting clays, horseback riding, biking and hiking, snowmobiling and ice skating.

Norman won 89 titles during his career, including two Open Championships and spent 331 weeks as world Number 1 golfer.

The Aussie was even inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001 in recognition of his stellar career.

And he proved he's still in top shape even in his 60s, after posing naked for the ESPN Body Issue in 2018.

