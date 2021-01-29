Menu
Inside Demi’s drastic transformation

by Nick Bond
29th Jan 2021

 

Actress Demi Moore walked her first runway this week, with a catwalk cameo during Fendi's spring show at Paris Fashion Week.

Moore opened the show in a plunging off-the-shoulder jacket and wide-leg trousers, along with dramatic, trailing earrings.

 

But it was the Ghost and Indecent Proposal star's face, not her clothing, that made headlines around the world: Moore, 58, looked vastly different from just months earlier, with severe, pronounced cheekbones and a pursed pout.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Moore hasn't spoken publicly about the plastic surgery rumours - but the star has a reputation for being remarkably candid, giving jaw-dropping details about her personal life in the 2019 autobiography Inside Out.

Moore detailed the failure of her three marriages - to musician Freddy Moore and actors Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher - in the warts-and-all memoir.

Moore's dramatic new makeover comes 40 years since she made her screen debut in the 1981 film Choices. The mum-of-three has gone through quite a few looks since then.

DEMI MOORE THROUGH THE YEARS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No stranger to a striptease, Moore earlier made an appearance at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show last October, posing in a black lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline and fishnet stockings.

 

Originally published as Inside Demi's drastic transformation

