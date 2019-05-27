Inside Brooklyn’s ‘toxic’ relationship

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross in Cannes. The young couple was said to have an explosive fight which prompted security guards to separate them. Picture: AP

Brooklyn Beckham's model girlfriend Hana Cross reportedly "lashed out" at him during a an intense argument.

Security separated the pair at the Cannes Film Festival and the 20-year-old's parents David and Victoria were alerted.

A source reportedly told The Sun of the young couple: "They were screaming and crying."

David and Victoria Beckham are increasingly worried about their son's "toxic relationship" with British model Cross.

Beckham has since made his Instagram account, which has a staggering 11.5 million followers, private.

The couple have been together for six months. Picture: Getty Images

The young lovers' fiery bust-up in Cannes last week is the latest in a spate of embarrassing public rows that are said to have "seriously frustrated" the Beckhams.

Beckham, 20, and Cross, 22, who have dated for six months, were pictured arguing at the outdoor restaurant of the $A5500-a-night Hotel Martinez in the French resort.

During their champagne-fuelled lunch Cross confronted Beckham before picking up her phone and turning away from him.

A source close to Cross reportedly told The Sun: "It was all very dramatic. They went to Cannes for a few days, but started bickering almost straight away.

"Hana struggles with Brooklyn's fame and money, and all that comes with dating a Beckham.

"Brooklyn gets jealous easily, and didn't enjoy all the male attention she was getting.

The couple put on a loved-up display in Cannes, but things reportedly weren’t so rosy behind the scenes. Picture: Getty Images

"They had had a couple of drinks and started trading insults. They are both still young, so of course everything is very impassioned at that age.

"Things escalated quickly, and they were in each other's faces, screaming and crying.

"Hana confronted Brooklyn and lashed out, and security waded in. David and Victoria were contacted and made aware of the incident.

"Not surprisingly, they are seriously worried about the couple's toxic relationship and frustrated by all this humiliating public drama."

It is not believed the argument became physical.

Brooklyn Beckham with ex-girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz in 2016. Picture: Getty Images

The couple apologised to each other, and were reunited at their five-star hotel which overlooks the city's famous Promenade de la Croisette.

On Thursday evening the couple looked unhappy at a Formula E private dinner hosted by

Spanish businessman Alejandro Agag.

Earlier in the week, they made their red carpet debut at the film festival, holding hands and smiling for the cameras.

The new argument follows several fights in California last month. First the pair appeared to clash at the Coachella music festival. A few days later Beckham was seen clutching his head in exasperation, with Cross close to tears as they left the exclusive Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Earlier that day Beckham's brother Romeo, 16, tried to comfort the pair as they again appeared at loggerheads while shopping.

Near the end of April the couple were both pictured in tears in Beckham's car outside a Los Angeles restaurant.

But three weeks ago the romance seemed back on track as they were spotted kissing passionately in London.

The couple looked loved-up in Paris recently. Picture: Instagram

"These are exciting times for him, and understandably Victoria and David don't want any distractions."

Beckham previously dated American actress Chloë Grace Moretz on and off for two years. He reportedly enjoyed a brief fling with singer Rita Ora in 2017. He also went out with American singer Madison Beer.

Since getting together last winter, Beckham and Cross have regularly posted loved-up photos over their social media pages.

Last week Beckham posted an Instagram photo of himself and Cross in matching Salvatore Ferragamo outfits on the red carpet at Cannes.

The couple at the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere in Cannes. Picture: Getty Images

According to friends, another source of tension is Beckham's refusal to make Cross sign a nondisclosure agreement - which has pitted him against his famous parents.

Cross is signed to three modelling agencies and Beckham believes she is a star in her own right. But David Beckham, 44, and Victoria Beckham, 45, effectively want to gag her in case the young couple split.

Meanwhile, there are also concerns about aspiring photographer Beckham's partying lifestyle as he continues to enjoy the perks of being famous.

A source told The Sun: "As any loving parent would be, David and Victoria are worried about just how volatile this relationship is.

"They want the best for their son. The Beckhams make nearly all employees and associates sign NDAs and they've asked that Hana sign one. But loyal Brooklyn refuses, and thinks it's insulting.

Brooklyn Beckham’s parents, Victoria and David, are reportedly “concerned” about their son’s volatile relationship. Picture: Getty Images

"Brooklyn has a wonderful life and enjoys the trappings of fame, but his family are worried that he's going out in the middle of the night, getting up to God-knows-what."

The source went on: "They're hoping this is just a phase, and he will soon focus entirely on his photography career which is now really beginning to flourish.

On the same day Cross, who has 260,000 followers, also paid gushing tribute to her boyfriend, writing: "Me and my darling at the Once Upon a time in Hollywood premiere at @festivaldecannes yesterday!"

On Valentine's Day, Beckham whisked his girlfriend off to Paris for a long weekend.

He posted a beaming picture of the pair outside the Eiffel Tower, captioning it: "Me and my girl. Luckiest man in the world. Love you baby."

Four weeks ago Cross shared an arty black-and-white photo of the couple with the word "mine" and a black love heart emoji.

Brooklyn Beckham is making a name of himself as a photographer. Picture: Instagram

Fans have been quick to point out the physical similarities between Cross and "mum-in-law" Victoria Beckham. The former Spice Girl turned- fashion designer has even given Cross clothes from her high-end label, and her recent collaboration with Reebok.

Cross, who has modelled for Topshop and ASOS, tagged the clothes in her own posts.

Cross has previously spoken about their bond and how Victoria Beckham helps with tips, telling Tatler magazine: "We talk about everything. She's helping style me. I'm quite a tomboy."

The pair follow each other on Instagram. Cross is also a regular guest at the Beckhams' home, and was invited to the celebrations for Victoria Beckham's 45th birthday last month. They group all headed for dinner at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

Victoria Beckham posted a photo on her own Instagram, writing: "The most beautiful day with my favourite people in the world I Love u so so so much. Kisses from a very loved mummy and wife."

