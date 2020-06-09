Menu
Insane wages of Aussie officials revealed

by Staff writers
9th Jun 2020 5:17 AM

 

You've probably never heard of them, but the people leading Australia's top public offices are earning close to $1 million a year, new figures reveal.

A list of publicly available figures from the Australian Government Remuneration Tribunal ranks the top 10 highest-paid full-time public office jobs in the country, with the highest wage exceeding $880,000.

The list does not include parliamentary secretary positions or chief executives of government-owned businesses, 9 News reports.

The top total remuneration - which includes superannuation and benefits - goes to Wayne Byres, who earns $886,750 as the chairman of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).

 

Australian Prudential Regulation Authority chairman Wayne Byres (left) and Australian Securities and Investments Commission chairman James Shipton both make the list. Picture: Hollie Adams
The second-highest remuneration of $775,910 is earned by three individuals: Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims, Australian Securities and Investments Commission chairman, James Shipton, and Solicitor-General, Dr Stephen Donaghue QC.

In fourth place on the list is Services Australia chief executive Rebecca Skinner with $748,210.

Three positions are in fifth place, receiving remuneration of $720,480. They are Australian Federal Police Commissioner, Reece Kershaw, Commissioner of the Australian Public Service, Peter Woolcott and Director-General of the Office of National Intelligence, Nick Warner.

 

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw is also on the list. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
The APRA deputy chair receives $709,390, and three positions round out of the list with $665,070: the APRA member position, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation director-general of security, and the Australians Signals Directorate director-general.

The remunerations were compiled as of May 2020 and took effect from July 1, 2019, according to 9 News.

And they top the wage of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose base salary as a member of parliament of $211,250. When added to his 160 per cent loading as prime minister, his salary is just shy of $550,000.

In April, the Federal Government announced a six-month freeze on Commonwealth parliamentary, ministerial and public sector wage increases, in order to "share the economic burden" of COVID-19.

 

Originally published as Insane wages of Aussie officials revealed

