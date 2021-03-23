Menu
Carley Metcalfe, 40, was found dead in the river near Mullumbimby on November 27, 2017.
Inquest into woman’s mystery death continues

Liana Boss
23rd Mar 2021 10:45 AM
The inquest into the mysterious death of a woman whose body was found at the Brunswick River in 2017 is due to continue today.

The body of Carley Metcalfe was found near Mullumbimby on November 29. 2017, three weeks after her parents reported her missing to police.

An inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death began more than a year ago, but was put on hold last March due to COVID-19 concerns.

The inquest continues in Lismore Coroners Court before State Coroner Teresa O‘Sullivan today.

