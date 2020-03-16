Inquest into mysterious death of woman found in river begins

Carley Metcalfe, 40, was found dead in the river near Mullumbimby on November 27, 2017.

Carley Metcalfe, 40, was found dead in the river near Mullumbimby on November 27, 2017.

THE NSW Coroner’s inquest into mysterious death of Carley Metcalfe, who was found in the Brunswick River near Mullumbimby in 2017, begins today.

It’s been two years since the 40-year-old mother of two was found dead, and the cause of her death remains unsolved.

Ms Metcalfe’s body was discovered in the river near Mullumbimby on November 29, 2017, three weeks after she was reported missing by her concerned parents.

She was last seen on November 3 in Lismore, one day before her belongings were discovered scattered over the Mullumbimby railway platform on November 4.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the officer in charge, Scott Noland, on 02 6681 8649.