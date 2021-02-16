Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ivan Milat. Picture: Supplied.
Ivan Milat. Picture: Supplied.
News

Inquest begins into death of notorious serial killer Ivan Milat

Aisling Brennan
16th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The coronial inquest into the death of Australia’s most notorious serial killer Ivan Milat will begin today.

The 74-year-old had been serving seven life sentences after he was convicted of murdering seven backpackers and hitchhikers in 1996.

However, it has been suggested over the years Milat was responsible for the deaths of at least six more young people whose bodies have never been found and possibly dozens more in the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s.

Yet he never confessed to any of those claims by police.

>>>‘Rot in hell’: Notorious serial killer Ivan Milat dies

Milat had been transferred from Goulburn Jail’s Supermax to the high-security section of Sydney’s Prince of Wales Hospital in May after being diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus.

It was reported at the time that the cancer had spread to his stomach.

He later died in Long Bay Jail’s hospital wing on October 27, 2019.

A coronial inquest into his death, which occurs when someone dies while in custody, will be held at the Forensic Medicine and Coroners Court in Lidcombe today.

More information to come.

<< How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription >>

death in custody ivan milat nsw coronial inquest serial killer
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best of Byron shire: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Best of Byron shire: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best pizza in Byron shire? Nominations are now open to find the region's top pizzeria.

        BIG CHANGES: How SCU has restructured to survive, thrive

        Premium Content BIG CHANGES: How SCU has restructured to survive, thrive

        News SCU has announced a major reinvention to meet the demands of COVID-19 and into the...

        'Very emotional' moment as koala gets world-first prosthesis

        Premium Content 'Very emotional' moment as koala gets world-first prosthesis

        News "Within minutes, his struggle was gone. It is a dream come true"

        $40M sale: After 16 years, Lennox pub has new owners

        Premium Content $40M sale: After 16 years, Lennox pub has new owners

        News “The decision to sell was not one that our families made lightly"