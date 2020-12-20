Inner city venues added to COVID list

Popular venues in Sydney's inner city and inner west have been added to the list of sites on NSW Health's warning list as authorities track COVID-19's spread from the northern beaches cluster.

The Strawberry Hills Hotel and restaurants Nomad and Cuckoo Callay in Surry Hills, Erskineville's The Rose of Australia and the Sydney Trapeze School in St Peters are among the additions announced late on Saturday night.

Cafe Toscano in Forster on the NSW mid-north coast has also been identified as being visited by a confirmed case, as has McDonald's at Raymond Terrace.

A tightly packed queue at the Strawberry Hills Hotel, Surry Hills on Saturday night. Picture: Supplied

Anyone who was at the Strawberry Hills Hotel (3-6pm), Nomad (12.45-2pm) or Cafe Toscano (3.30-6pm) for an hour or more on Wednesday, December 16 should get tested immediately and self isolate until December 30.

People who attended the Rose of Australia on Tuesday, December 15 between 7-8.45pm is urged to get tested and must isolate for 14 days regardless of the result.

A covid testing pop up location at Newport Community Centre on Sydney’s Northern Beaches . Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

If you were there after 8.45pm authorities ask you to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

Many of the other new sites and dates NSW Health has identified are located on the northern beaches, which has gone into lockdown as authorities battle to contain the outbreak stemming from Avalon.

GET TESTED IMMEDIATELY AND ISOLATE FOR 14 DAYS:

Oceana Traders - Seafood Merchants, 31 Old Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon Beach

Monday 14 December

Tuesday 15 December

Wednesday 16 December

Thursday 17 December

Additionally, all customers who purchased take away from Oceana Traders are casual contacts and should get tested and isolate until they have a negative result.

GET TESTED AND SELF-ISOLATE UNTIL DECEMBER 30:

Anyone who was at the following venues for one hour or more during the times below is considered a close contact and should get tested immediately and self-isolate.

Other people who attended the venue for less than an hour during the times below should monitor for symptoms, and get tested immediately if they appear.

Nomad Restaurant, 16 Foster St, Surry Hills: Wednesday 16 December, 12:45pm - 2pm

Café Toscano (outdoor verandah area), 1 Wallis St, Forster: Wednesday 16 December, 6pm-7:45pm

Strawberry Hills Hotel, 453 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills: Wednesday 16 December, 3:30pm-6pm

GET TESTED AND ISOLATE FOR 14 DAYS:

Anyone who attended the following locations is considered a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result.

Avalon RSL, 1 Bowling Green Ln, Avalon Beach: Monday 14 December, 6pm-8pm

The Sands, 1260 Pittwater Rd, Narrabeen: Tuesday 15 December, 6pm-8pm

Salon for Hair, 3/1335 Pacific Hwy, Turramurra: Thursday 17 December and Friday 18 December, 9:30am - 3:30 pm

Rose of Australia, 1 Swanson St, Erskineville: Tuesday 15 December, 7pm - 8.45pm

Sydney Trapeze School, St Peters: Tuesday 15 December, 10am - 12pm (only staff and patrons who attended the class for beginners)

GET TESTED IMMEDIATELY AND ISOLATE UNTIL NEGATIVE:

Anyone who attended the following venues at the below times is considered a casual contact and should get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Mitre 10 Mona Vale, 73 Bassett St, Mona Vale: Tuesday 15 December, 8:30am - 5:30pm and Wednesday 16 December, 8:30am - 5:30pm

Espresso, 3/24 Ocean Rd, Palm Beach: Monday 14 December, 8am - 9am

McDonald's Raymond Terrace, William Bailey St, Raymond Terrace: Tuesday 15 December, 11.45am -12.15pm

Warringah Mall: Wednesday 16 December, 10.40am - 1.40pm

High Tek Aquarium, 732 Pittwater Rd, Brookvale: Wednesday 16 December, 1.55pm - 2.55pm

Beach Bums Café, Corner Beach Street and North Street, Forster: Wednesday 16 December, 8am - 9am and Thursday 17 December, 8am-9am

Rose of Australia, 1 Swanson St, Erskineville: Tuesday 15 December after 8.45pm

Sydney Trapeze School, St Peters: Tuesday 15 December, any class after 10am

Cuckoo Callay on Crown, 413-415 Crown St, Surry Hills: Tuesday 15 December, 11am - 12pm

Harris Farm Warehouse, Flemington Markets, Homebush: Tuesday 15 December, 2am- 11am, Wednesday 16 December, 2am - 11am, Thursday 17 December, 2am- 1pm

MONITOR FOR SYMPTOMS:

A confirmed case also travelled between the following train stations during the times below. Other passengers are considered casual contacts and should monitor for symptoms.

T1 North Shore Line, Monday 14 December, departing Artarmon 8:27am, arriving Wynyard 8:49am

T1 North Shore Line, Monday 14 December, departing Wynyard 6:42pm, arriving Artarmon 7:01pm

T1 North Shore Line, Tuesday 15 December, departing Artarmon 9:17am, arriving Wynyard 9:38am

T3 Bankstown Line, Tuesday 15 December, departing St James 6:34pm arriving Erskineville 6:48pm

T3 Bankstown Line, Wednesday 16 December, departing Erskineville 7:03am, arriving Central 7:12am

