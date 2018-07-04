Injury shuts down play

THE Apex Byron Bay Rams had yet another tough day at the park on Saturday, facing off against a gutsy Lennox Head squad in Round 11 of the Football Far North Coast Championships.

The Byron Reserves had more than the measure of their Lennox head counterparts, romping home with a comfortable 7-0 win.

Goals to Matteo Ribechinni and one apiece to Joe Kay, Baitok Ring, Nils Schulter, Phoenix Smith and Zackai Boutkon-Sparkes put the Rams Reserves at the top of the ladder.

The Premier Rams had a much stronger challenge on their hands from their Southern neighbours.

The Sharks made the match very uncomfortable for the Rams in a very fast and physical battle.

Lennox Heads' Barton brothers managed to disrupt and unsettle the Rams at both ends of the Park. Despite Byron's strong pressing game Lennox counter attacked and put away two early goals.

The Rams pressed harder still in the second half, with players using forward in a much determined attack.

They hammered the Sharks defence until James Tomlinson finally put Byron on the scoreboard.

The Rams began their fight back and an equaliser seemed likely when play was halted due to a a serious injury to Lennox's Layton Barton.

An ambulance was called and the match was abandoned.

Round 12 of the competition sees the Rams off to Lismore to face Lismore Thistles. The reserves kick off at 1pm and the Premier Division at 3pm.