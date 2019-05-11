Influencer’s ‘sour’ $300 war with cafe

Chloe Roberts is an Instagram influencer who has more than 125,000 followers.

Often pictured with food, working out or on the beach, the teen can demand $1200 a post from clients to help give their business more exposure.

But a Melbourne cafe has been ordered to pay the 19-year-old $1600 after a verbal contract between the parties "turned sour".

The influencer had struck up a deal with Legacy Camberwell cafe owner Con 'Costa' Katsogiannis to get paid $300 a promotional post on her page.

However, much to his Mr Katsogiannis' dismay, the teen later deleted the posts.

Mr Katsogiannis only advertises by hiring Instagram influencers and believed Ms Roberts would help him gain more customers.

The gym and fitness "ambassador" whose revealing Instagram account - which largely shows her in bikinis, g-strings or tights - attracts thousands of likes.

The gym and fitness "ambassador" whose revealing Instagram account - which largely shows her in bikinis, g-strings or tights - attracts thousands of likes.

The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal this week sided with Ms Roberts accepting her argument that she was entitled to be paid for posts she later hid.

The tribunal likened her advertising service to that of a billboard.

"(Ms Roberts') Instagram page promotes an image of young, slim, attractive people, so that viewers of the Instagram page would hopefully form the view that the cafe was a cool place to go," the VCAT finding read.

Followers have slammed the 19-year-old saying the owner shouldn’t have had to pay, but the tribunal accepted her argument that she was entitled to be paid for posts she later hid.

Ms Roberts, who retained creative control of her Instagram page, told Mr Katsogiannis she archived old posts, which made them invisible but could be retrieved and re-posted.

He had discovered the hidden images when he tried to tally the number of posts on her Instagram feed and felt she "was seeking payment for nothing".

Ms Roberts defended her claim by explaining "90 per cent of the views of an image occur in the first week", adding Instagram accounts with too many old photos become "unattractive for followers".

But Mr Katsogiannis didn't believe the reasoning, saying the posts should remain "until the client expressly agrees that the image be archived".

Ms Roberts maintained her position, saying she was owed $2,100.

VCAT deputy president Mr Ian Lulham said he found merit in Ms Roberts' assertion that "new images are viewed more than old images" and that, "in a general sense", Mr Katsogiannis did not lose value when the old posts were archived.

Mr Katsogiannis was ordered to pay Ms Roberts two-thirds of the sum she sought - or $1400 - as well as her filing fees of $276.

Australian chefs Matt Moran, Maurice Terzini and Justin Hemmes have vowed to cut off ‘B-listers’ who try to use their status to eat for free. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Many have taken to the teen's Instagram bombarding her posts with comments of frustration.

"So you are a shame to the advertising world and the owner of 'Legacy' shouldn't have paid you the 1600 unless you kept it on your profile," one person said on a photo she posted yesterday at another Melbourne cafe.

"So all you do is post a photo of you with food and demand 1200 bucks. I despise the way people like you are ' influencing' the world," said another.

Legacy's own Instagram which has 34,000 followers, remains active and is filled with colourful photos of food as well as images of fit, young people, posing with their dishes.

It comes at a time when notable restaurant owners such as Australian chef Matt Moran are vowing to cut off "B-listers" who try to use their status to eat for free.

Moran recently said he has been approached by "reality stars and C-grade celebrities" for meals in exchange for posts.

"But now I just say no," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"It has gotten worse in the last couple of years. Because you have more of these 'reality TV' celebrities everywhere. Shows like MKR, the Bachelor … shows like that."

Moran's frustration was triggered when fellow Adelaide chef Duncan Welgemoed shared a post on Facebook blasting former My Kitchen Rules contestant, Andy Vignati who asked to dine at his award-winning restaurant Africola in exchange for Instagram posts.

Ms Roberts and Mr Katsogiannis have both been contacted for comment.

Although the influencer hinted that she may share details of her experience in a Youtube video when she asked followers if it was a good idea.