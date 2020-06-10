Influencer pregnant with stepson’s baby

A Russian blogger who left her marriage for her husband's eldest son is now expecting the 20-year-old's child.

Marina Balmasheva raised her former stepson turned fiance, Vladimir "Vova" Shavyrin, for 13 years before hitting the headlines earlier this year when she revealed their relationship on Instagram.

Despite the 15-year age gap and the serious amount of criticism over their unorthodox relationship though, the pair have taken things to the next level revealing they are expecting.

A video shared on Marina's Instagram yesterday shows Vova being handed a pregnancy test by his one time stepmum, looking at the result, and enveloping her in a hug.

She then turns the camera on herself as they embrace, tears visible in her eyes.

In another post, the pair pose while holding the positive Clear Blue stick, smiling for the camera.

"Tired of hiding. I know that the deadline is still small. That ultrasound with the heart is yet to come," she captioned the post, writing in Russian which has been roughly translated.

"But I want you to know that everything is possible in this world. We are 4 weeks old and yes, that is why we decided to get married."

Despite Marina - who is an influencer from the western Russian region of Krasnodar Krai, copping a lot of flak for their relationship, many were excited by the baby news leaving streams of heart and baby emojis.

Marina was just 22 when she first married Vova's dad, living with her husband Alexey Shavyrin, now 45, for over 10 years before the relationship ended in divorce.

During that time she reportedly adopted her ex-husband's five children when they were together, making Vova her legal son.

Now she plans to continue raising these children, while also marrying Vladimir and having his child.

Ex-husband Mr Shavyrin previously revealed he found out about the relationship in March this year.

"I could not fall asleep one night when I heard them having sex," he told Russian talk show Pryamoy Efir.

"A few minutes later she just came and lay down next to me. I didn't tell her a word that night."

The husband said he did not know how to act after finding out about his wife's infidelity and waited weeks before confronting her about it.

Marina was heavily criticised over their relationship when she posted a photo of them together taken 13 years ago next to a snap of him now tenderly embracing her.

The first photo shows Ms Balmasheva when she was 22 years old, and Vladimir just seven. After raising him and watching him grow up for 13 years, romance bloomed.

"You never know how life will turn out and when you will meet a person who makes you smile," she wrote.

"I know that some will judge us, others will support us, but we are happy and wish you to be as well."

Ms Balmasheva has 420,000 Instagram followers after starting the account to document her weight-loss journey.

