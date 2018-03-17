Menu
Indoor plants trend is catching on

VISUALLY SOOTHING: Add a focus, colour and organic structure to any room.
iStock
by TRACEY HORDERN

BRINGING the outdoors inside is all about blurring the traditional lines of our designated living spaces, plus it's ideal for our ever-warming climate and our penchant for outdoor living in Australia.

Plants are nature's perfect decor, adding a focus, colour and organic structure to any room. Potted plants, it has been studied, are also great for our mental and physical wellbeing as they improve the air quality while visually soothing and making us feel more alive.

To achieve the funky look and ambience of nature in your living spaces, it's worth knowing that isn't necessary to turn your home into a hot house. Rather, a few well-placed, healthy looking plants can contribute to the "Jungalow" look and feel of any room, regardless of whether your style is classical, vintage or minimalist.

To succeed, it's important to start with the knowledge that plants were never intended by nature to be kept indoors, so it's more a case of choosing plants that can successfully adapt to surviving inside our homes.

From terrariums, macrame-hanging pots, large potted plants and vertical indoor gardens, you can easily add lushness and a sense of nature to your indoor spaces without spending a fortune. The trick is to ensure your plants are healthy and that there is a range of shades of greens and a variety of specimens and textures.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

