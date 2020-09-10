Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
News

Indigenous woman dies in police custody

by Thomas Chamberlin
10th Sep 2020 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has died in Brisbane's police watchhouse today.

Police have confirmed they are investigating and are preparing a report for the coroner.

Police are expected to issue a statement shortly.

The Courier-Mail has been told the woman who died is 49 years old and is Indigenous.

She is understood to have had previous undisclosed health issues.

The woman was arrested on Sunday.

It's understood she appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody and was listed to go to a correctional centre.

CCTV footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to the watchhouse today but declined to comment further.

 

Originally published as Indigenous woman dies in police custody in Brisbane

death in custody police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Late night society, lessons part of hinterland vision

        Premium Content Late night society, lessons part of hinterland vision

        Art & Theatre “IT’S an amazing hub of art and personal self expression, the perfect place to explore new projects.”

        EXPLAINED: What to do about 'that' really disturbing video

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: What to do about 'that' really disturbing video

        News Lennox Head social media expert offers advice to families

        5 reasons to build the Dunoon dam, 5 reasons not to

        Premium Content 5 reasons to build the Dunoon dam, 5 reasons not to

        News A new dam is one option in Rous County Council’s future water plan

        'Near 100 per cent chance of rain': BOM is on the money

        Premium Content 'Near 100 per cent chance of rain': BOM is on the money

        Weather We've got a soggy few days ahead of us here on the Northern Rivers