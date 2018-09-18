Indigenous gathering in Byron

COINCIDING with the one-year anniversary of the Return to Country of Mungo Man, Indigenous descendants from the Lake Mungo region will join local and global tribal elders as they come together for the inaugural Fields of Healing event at North Byron Parklands, this November.

Designed as an opportunity for deep intercultural, ecological and personal healing, the event is a drug and alcohol-free community gathering for all ages and it's set to feature a stellar line-up of influential global Indigenous leaders.

Co-hosted by Minyungbal Yugambeh songman Magpie Yerrubilgin, and Unity Earth, Fields of Healing will provide access to an expansive cohort of artists, activists, musicians and healers who will offer sacred ceremony, performance and various healing modalities.

The event will feature legendary Eskimo shaman Uncle Angaangaq from Greenland, Grammy nominated reggae star Rocky Dawuni, Hereditary Dakota Chief and Global Unity activist Chief Phil Lane Jr as well as vocalist Kristen Hoffman and Dr Mindahi Bastida, Director for the Original Caretakers Program at the Centre for Earth Ethics.

For information and to buy tickets for the festival, November 24-25, go to: www.fieldsofhealing.com.au