Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A dead whale has washed up on a Tweed Beach. Photo: Surf Life Saving NSW
A dead whale has washed up on a Tweed Beach. Photo: Surf Life Saving NSW
News

Dead whale on beach sparks shark warning

Jessica Lamb
6th Oct 2020 8:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SURF Life Saving NSW have warned beachgoers there are sharks feeding on a whale carcass close to shore at south Casuarina Beach.

Residents are warned to be extra cautious when going to the beach in the Tweed particularly from Salt to Cabarita.

 

A dead whale has washed up on Casuarina Beach. Photo: James Owen
A dead whale has washed up on Casuarina Beach. Photo: James Owen

 

The large dead whale washed up yesterday afternoon and Tweed Shire Council has confirmed they are working with the Department of Primary Industry to remove the carcass.

The council say their preference is to dispose of it at the landfill at Stotts Creek.

twdbeach twdnews whale carcass
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heatwaves claim more lives than any other natural hazard

        Premium Content Heatwaves claim more lives than any other natural hazard

        News THE warmer months will bring a heightened risk of dangerous heatwaves, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

        Feds pull extra $491m for bypass from Covid package

        Premium Content Feds pull extra $491m for bypass from Covid package

        Rural An additional $491 million in Federal funding has been pledged for the Coffs...

        Licence suspended, man allegedly 3 times over the limit

        Premium Content Licence suspended, man allegedly 3 times over the limit

        News POLICE allege the man returned an RBT in the High Range.

        Abusive bus passenger’s one way ticket to police station

        Premium Content Abusive bus passenger’s one way ticket to police station

        News POLICE said the man verbally abused and swore at the driver.