In the natural elements of a luxury resort

3rd Aug 2017 7:00 AM
Alastair Oakman conducts four guided nature walks weekly through the Elements of Byron property
Alastair Oakman conducts four guided nature walks weekly through the Elements of Byron property

IN RECOGNITION to their approach of the development of their 50 acre site, Elements of Byron resort has received a sustainability award from the Australian Institute of Architects, Queensland Chapter.

Further awards won by the beachfront resort during the last month include a commendation in the Commercial Category at the Architecture Awards and being recognised at the Qantas Business Travel Awards, where the resort took the "Best Large Scale Corporate Retreat in Australia Award”. It was commended by the judges for "mixing a five star veneer with heart and soul”.

110,000 new native plants and trees are currently being installed, bringing the total new plantings to 175,000.

With all the new additions this year the building footprint across the site will be only 3.8%, or less than 10% of the developable area.

"The dominant experience for guests should be the landscape” Elements of Byron's Alastair Oakman said. He manages the grounds of the resort.

Included in the mix of optional activites are four complimentary guided walks with Alastair every week.

During the hour long walks guests encounter migrating and permanent resident birds including birds of prey, wading birds and other locals.

They learn about threatened and endangered species on the site and sample bush tucker.

Alastair has a long history with the local area, his mother having grown up in Mullumbimby and his grandparents and extended family hailing from all over the Northern Rivers.

He left to study Environmental Management and Tourism in Sydney and returned to the area last year. In between he has work for National Parks and Wildlife, The Australian Museum, Australian Wetlands, Greencorps and Luxury Lodges of Australia. During his time living away he has always returned to work on his own local patch of remnant rainforest.

"It's fantastic for me to be living back here helping to caretake such an important piece of land with multiple ecologies” he said.

Topics:  alastair oakman australian institute of architects elements of byron sustainability award

